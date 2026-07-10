OpenAI Launches GPT-Live for Real-Time Conversations

Sam Altman’s OpenAI has introduced a “GPT-Live” feature, a new-generation model that powers the ChatGPT voice, taking AI voice commands to the next level. The feature is exclusive to paid members and offers direct conversation with ChatGPT in a natural tone.

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Key Highlights OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, has launched GPT-Live, a feature that offers users a human-like conversational experience.

GPT-Live is available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers.

OpenAI has also introduced GPT-Live Mini for free users.

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GPT-Live Launched: OpenAI’s New AI Model for Live Conversations

OpenAI brings this new update as an improved version of previous AI voice models, where tone and response depended on the user’s input, making it more like a Siri-like assistant answering queries.

Now, voice AI models have been upgraded to include new conversational-style models that interact with the user in a natural tone.

With GPT-Live, ChatGPT can listen and speak simultaneously, enabling more natural back-and-forth, better timing, and live translation.

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ChatGPT’s press release stated that the upgraded AI feature will have fewer interruptions during pauses and better handle background noise.

This new ChatGPT voice feature also lets you choose intelligence levels: Instant, Medium, or High.

The voice feature applies not only to live conversation but also to live translation.

However, there is a catch! OpenAI has not enabled access to GPT-Live for everyone. According to the press release, OpenAI offers its new natural voice feature by default to Go, Plus, and Pro users. There is also a mini-version set as the default for Free users.