JioHotstar Brings ChatGPT Powered Voice Discovery

What to watch is a big question that runs through the minds of the consumers. Especially with hundreds and thousands of options, choosing the right TV show and movie becomes hard.

  • JioHotstar has brought ChatGPT powered voice discovery for the consumers.
  • Until now, whenever you wanted to watch something, you would go to the search bar and type the titles.
  • Alternatively, you would sort through categories, or genres of shows and movies to watch something according to your mood.

JioHotstar has brought ChatGPT powered voice discovery for the consumers. Until now, whenever you wanted to watch something, you would go to the search bar and type the titles. Alternatively, you would sort through categories, or genres of shows and movies to watch something according to your mood. But with this new AI (artificial intelligence) functionality, JioHotstar users can now talk in natural language with the platform to consume content.




Now, with JioHotstar, you can simply speak to the platform and solve your dilemma of 'what to watch' through Multilingual Cognitive Search, replacing scroll fatigue with meaningful, human centric discovery. Now you d0n't need to manually type and search for TV shows and movies. This is an innovation that will definitely ease the journey of the consumers, and would prove to be very effective for people who use TVs.

"Through our partnership with JioHotstar, we’re bringing personalized AI directly into entertainment and live sports, turning every moment into an opportunity for deeper engagement. Viewers can move seamlessly from watching to asking, from curiosity to context, and from exploration to recommendation in ways that feel natural, personal, and immediately useful," said Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications, OpenAI.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

