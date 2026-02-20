Vivo V70 Elite 5G First Impressions

Vivo V70 Elite 5G launched alongside the V70 5G in India on Thursday. Both the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite have a great camera system, a big battery, are powered by OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box, and come with long-term software support. The design of both phones is identical, and what's striking is that their body is super light weight. To get more details about the device, you can refer to the link below. Here, I will share my first impressions about the phone.









Read More - Vivo V70, V70 Elite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo V70 Elite 5G Design

Vivo V70 Elite 5G has a super cool design. Just take a look at the images below.

Vivo V70 and V70 Elite are very light to hold. The body has rounded edges, and features a flat display. The phone's camera is co-engineered with ZEISS. It has an out-and-out premium build, there's nothing mid-range about the phone. The volume rockers and the power button are to the right of the device and there's nothing on the left.

Watch Here - Vivo V70 Elite 5G Design Video

The bezels on the display are thin, and great to look at and interact with. The fact that it runs OriginOS 6 out of the box is cool, because you get the best Android OS from Vivo till date.

Vivo didn't hold back on the cameras either. You get a triple-camera setup in this phone, and for the first time, there's a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor on the phone, which can also take great shots at night. You can record videos at 4K 60fps with this device and it will give you great results. Of course, if you want more power, then you will have to go for the Vivo V70 Elite 5G which has Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC (System-on-a-Chip). If your budget is slightly lower, and you still want the experience of this device, then you go for the Vivo V70 5G which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

The phone is definitely compact to hold. The Vivo X300 5G still is the best compact phone from Vivo in the market right now, just saying. With camera, there's honestly a lot. Check out the camera app below and its supported modes.

There's Video, Portrai Video, Photo, Portrait Photo, Night Mode, Astro Photography Mode, Pro Mode, Underwater Photography Mode, Dual View Mode, Snapshot Mode, Stage Mode, Supermoon Mode, Time-Lapse, SLo-Mo, High-Resolution, Pano, and Ultra HD Document mode. Honestly, even with portraits, there are different filters and modes from ZEISS, and the zoom on this phone is really well optimised. Honestly, if I were to go for the most expensive variant of the Vivo V70 Elite 5G for zoom and storage, I would rather go for the Vivo X200T 5G with offers, because for me, the X200T 5G is a more powerful device.

Read More - Vivo X200T 5G Review: the Bar is Set

However, the V70 5G series sits slightly lower than the X200T 5G and will have its own market base and customer sets. One of the cool things showcased during the launch of the phone was the AI Audio Noise Eraser, which can be done in the editing phase after recording the video. The phone supports 85mm Portrait, and 100mm Close-Up Potraits, which are cool.

For the first time, Vivo said that they are bringing AI Floral edits, AI Holi Portraits, Wedding Style 2.0 LUTs, and then there are existing things such as AI Magic Weather, AI Magic Landscape, and lot more AI (artificial intelligence) features integrated.

Honestly, this device has it all, and comes at a great price point too.