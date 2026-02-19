Vivo V70, V70 Elite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo V70 5G series in India. There are two smartphones in the series - V70 5G and V70 5G Elite. These phones look pretty solid, and come with the ZEISS co-engineered cameras. Both phones have some differences, with Elite of course being the more powerful offering. Let's take a look at everything that these devices pack, but before that, we will look at the prices.









Vivo V70 5G Series Price in India

Vivo V70 is available in two colour options - Lemon Yellow and Passion Red. The Vivo V70 5G Elite is available in three colours - Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black.

Here's the price:

V70 -

1) 8GB + 256GB = Rs 45,999

2) 12GB + 256GB = Rs 49,999

V70 Elite -

1) 8GB + 256GB = Rs 51,999

2) 12GB + 256GB = Rs 56,999

3) 12GB + 512GB = Rs 61,999

The V70 5G series will be available from Feb 26, 2026!

Vivo V70 5G Series Specifications in India

Vivo V70 Elite 5G - The Vivo V70 Elite 5G has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1800nits of high brightness support and 5000nits of peak brightness support along with 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V70 Elite 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The display has a 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner 2.0, for fast and accurate unlocking. The phone has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary OIS sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies and video calling, there's a single 50MP camera sensor at the front. The device packs a 6500mAH battery with support for 65W fast-charging. It will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box and get up to 4 years of OS upgrades.

Vivo V70 5G - The Vivo V70 5G comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It also has up to 12GB of RAM and features a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast-charging. The device has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera, another 50MP periscope telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 50MP sensor in this device as well.