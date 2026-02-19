Vodafone Idea Cheapest Non-Stop Hero Plan Available in India

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers non-stop hero plans. What are non-stop hero plans? Well, these are the best kind of prepaid plans available for the users. These plans start at Rs 398, and offer plenty of benefits to the customers. If you are looking for a plan right now from Vi which will offer you the best benefits, but isn't too expensive also, then you will have to go for the Rs 398 plan. Believe me, I get it, this is an expensive plan, but it is still cheaper than many prepaid and postpaid plans in terms of cost of each GB of data consumed.









With the non-stop hero plans, Vodafone Idea essentially promises unlimited 4G and 5G. But this is not truly unlimited like what Jio offers. Vodafone Idea offers the non-stop hero plans with unlimited data, but here the high-speed data is capped at 300GB every 28 days. So if you are going for a 56 days validity plan in this category, like the Rs 698 plan, then you will get two sets of 300GB data. These will be divided in two sets of 28 days.

Users will get unlimited data for full day, along with many other benefits. Some plans in this category also bundle OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Let's take a look at the Rs 398 plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 398 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 398 plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Along with this, users get 300GB of high-speed data for 28 days. This is applicable for both 4G and 5G. The service validity of the Rs 398 plan is 28 days. This is all you will get with this plan. It is available in most circles of the country.