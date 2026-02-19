Vodafone Idea Cheapest Non-Stop Hero Plan Available in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

With the non-stop hero plans, Vodafone Idea essentially promises unlimited 4G and 5G. But this is not truly unlimited like what Jio offers. Vodafone Idea offers the non-stop hero plans with unlimited data, but here the high-speed data is capped at 300GB every 28 days.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers non-stop hero plans.
  • What are non-stop hero plans?
  • Well, these are the best kind of prepaid plans available for the users.

Follow Us

vodafone idea cheapest non stop hero plan

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers non-stop hero plans. What are non-stop hero plans? Well, these are the best kind of prepaid plans available for the users. These plans start at Rs 398, and offer plenty of benefits to the customers. If you are looking for a plan right now from Vi which will offer you the best benefits, but isn't too expensive also, then you will have to go for the Rs 398 plan. Believe me, I get it, this is an expensive plan, but it is still cheaper than many prepaid and postpaid plans in terms of cost of each GB of data consumed.




Read More - PM Modi’s Visit to Jio’s AI Pavilion Explained

With the non-stop hero plans, Vodafone Idea essentially promises unlimited 4G and 5G. But this is not truly unlimited like what Jio offers. Vodafone Idea offers the non-stop hero plans with unlimited data, but here the high-speed data is capped at 300GB every 28 days. So if you are going for a 56 days validity plan in this category, like the Rs 698 plan, then you will get two sets of 300GB data. These will be divided in two sets of 28 days.

Users will get unlimited data for full day, along with many other benefits. Some plans in this category also bundle OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Let's take a look at the Rs 398 plan.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Offering Limitless Data with all Individual Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea Rs 398 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 398 plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Along with this, users get 300GB of high-speed data for 28 days. This is applicable for both 4G and 5G. The service validity of the Rs 398 plan is 28 days. This is all you will get with this plan. It is available in most circles of the country.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Pratul :

You will gain subscribers, but will they stay? No. If you don't fix the network issue then no AI model…

BSNL is Betting on AI to Reduce Customer Churn: CMD

A lost engineer :

Maybe that person BSNL 4G not working as BSNL has the habit of switching off 4G radios once a week…

BSNL is Betting on AI to Reduce Customer Churn: CMD

Vishal :

Old customers are getting much more than this with less rental.

Jio Postpaid Plan with Unlimited 4G Data

rahul_yadav :

Even if AI provide any correct information BSNL employee will refuse it and say that service is not exist or…

BSNL is Betting on AI to Reduce Customer Churn: CMD

Integration of mind :

I forgot to mention the word issue in my above chat. In iPhone you can face issues for outgoing SMS,…

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments