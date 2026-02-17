Vodafone Idea Offering Limitless Data with all Individual Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has introduced limitless data or unlimited data for postpaid customers. The company has introduced the limitless data for select circles only. Note that this is not the first time Vi has introduced something like this. For now, the limitless data benefit is visible in the circle of Andhra Pradesh. The plans start at Rs 451 and range up to Rs 1,201. Bharti Airtel also recently introduced something like this. But just like Airtel, the data usage here is also capped at 300GB for a month approximately and then the speed is throttled to 64 Kbps.









Vodafone Idea's individual postpaid plans start at Rs 451, as mentioned above. At this price range, if you are getting unlimited data (4G and 5G), then that's a pretty cool thing. Telcos are ultimately incentivising customers to recharge with the postpaid plans. What's cool here is that apart from the limitless data, users also get OTT (over-the-top) benefits with this plan from Vi.

The changes are now reflecting on the website of Vodafone Idea. This could potentially help Vi in speeding up postpaid mobile business and add new customers. Vi is already one of the best players when it comes to postpaid mobile, and with this, it will go even ahead in the competition. Only Reliance Jio is now left to introduce the unlimited 4G data for the postpaid users in this price segment. Vi and Airtel are usually the late movers in these kind of scenarios, but this time, it is Jio.

We very much expect Jio to make this change as well in the near future, and the other two telcos (Airtel and Vi) are also expected to bring this offer to more telecom circles.