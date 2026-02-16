Apple Could Launch Multiple New Products in the Coming Weeks

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, is soon going to launch multiple new products for the global market. Two major ones would be the iPhone 17e, which is expected to come in February 2026 only. Then there will be the new affordable MacBooks. In fact, Apple could launch the MacBooks with several new colour options. What's interesting is that Apple could power the new affordable MacBooks with the A18 Pro chip. There will be a new MacBook also with high-power chipsets. Further, the company is also working on a new display product, which could launch later this year.









The new powerful MacBook Pro could feature M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Further, there could be M4 powered iPad Air as well. The only thing is that none of this has been announced officially by the brand. Apple has a range of new products coming for the consumers, and the highlight will be the new affordable iPhone.

Well, in frank words, it is never affordable, but it is slightly more affordable than the regular flagship iPhones. At present the flagship iPhone series is iPhone 17, which starts at Rs 79,900 in India for the 256GB base variant.