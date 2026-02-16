Realme, a Chinese tech giant, is soon going to launch a new 4G smartphone in India. The company is launching the Realme P4 Lite 4G this month only. In fact, the launch is just a few days from here. The phone is confirmed to feature a large sized battery and would also be priced super affordable. Let's take a look at the confirmed details so far.









Read More - iPhone 18 Pro to Feature New C2 5G Modem: Report

Realme P4 Lite 4G India Launch Date

Realme P4 Lite 4G will launch in India on February 20, 2026. The company has already launched multiple P4 series devices in India including the Realme P4 Power, P4 Pro, and P4X. The phone will mostly fall under Rs 10,000. There' no 5G connectivity, so that's a miss, but I think it is fine with everyone.

Read More - Jio’s Perfect Medium Term Validity Plan

The device is confirmed to pack a 6300mAh battery and will be powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core chip. It will be an entry-level phone and will come with an IP54 rating. There's Noise Reduction Call 2.0, AI Photo enhacements, Circle to Search and more on the phone.

The Realme P4 Lite could be a phone with reliable battery life, which is something people would definitely appreciate.