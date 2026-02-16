iPhone 18 Pro to Feature New C2 5G Modem: Report

Apple, a Cupertino tech giant, is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro later in the year in September 2026. What's expected this time is that the iPhone 18 Pro will come with the new C2 5G modem. The C1 5G modem was introduced with the iPhone 16e. Now while the iPhone 17e has already launched, the company didn't unveil the C2 modem. It is now reportedly expected to come with the iPhone 18 Pro devices later this year.









According to a Weibo post, a popular tipster who goes by the name Fixed Focus Digital revealed that Apple's new upcoming C2 modem will support NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestriaal Networks), a tech which will support satellite connectivity on regular phones. This will be a major tech upgrade in the conncetivity for iPhones, especially for Apple as this is its own modem.

With support for NR-NTN, iPhones would be directly able to connect with satellite networks to expand carrier coverage to remote areas. The new C2 Modem could feature efficiency gains over the C1 and C1x chips introduced before. There could also be an improvement in performance in weak or congested networks.