Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G has launched in India. This is the successor to the last year's Pova Curve 5G model. The handset has a 144Hz Curved AMOLED screen with 4500nits of peak brightness. This is pretty cool, especially that this is a mid-range device. Another highlight, which to be honest is a major one for this device is the 8000mAh battery. This battery is supported by fast-charging support. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Price in India
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will be available in two different memory varaints in India:
- 8GB + 128GB = Rs 27,999
- 8GB + 256GB = Rs 29,999
The sales for the phone will begin on February 20, 2026, at 12 PM. It will go on sale via Flipkart in India.
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Specifications in India
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate screen and 4500nits of peak brightness. Here's every bit of specifications detail that you would be interested in knowing.
- 6.8-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate screen and 4500nits of peak brightness.
- MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
- RAM can be expanded by up to 16GB with virtual RAM feature.
- Dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP unspecified sensor.
- 13MP front facing camera.
- 8000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging.