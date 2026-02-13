Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate screen and 4500nits of peak brightness.

Highlights

  • Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G has launched in India.
  • This is the successor to the last year's Pova Curve 5G model.
  • The handset has a 144Hz Curved AMOLED screen with 4500nits of peak brightness.

tecno pova curve 2 5g launched in

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G has launched in India. This is the successor to the last year's Pova Curve 5G model. The handset has a 144Hz Curved AMOLED screen with 4500nits of peak brightness. This is pretty cool, especially that this is a mid-range device. Another highlight, which to be honest is a major one for this device is the 8000mAh battery. This battery is supported by fast-charging support. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Price in India

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will be available in two different memory varaints in India:

  • 8GB + 128GB = Rs 27,999
  • 8GB + 256GB = Rs 29,999

The sales for the phone will begin on February 20, 2026, at 12 PM. It will go on sale via Flipkart in India.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Specifications in India

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate screen and 4500nits of peak brightness. Here's every bit of specifications detail that you would be interested in knowing.

  • 6.8-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate screen and 4500nits of peak brightness.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
  • RAM can be expanded by up to 16GB with virtual RAM feature.
  • Dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP unspecified sensor.
  • 13MP front facing camera.
  • 8000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging.

