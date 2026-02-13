Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G has launched in India. This is the successor to the last year's Pova Curve 5G model. The handset has a 144Hz Curved AMOLED screen with 4500nits of peak brightness. This is pretty cool, especially that this is a mid-range device. Another highlight, which to be honest is a major one for this device is the 8000mAh battery. This battery is supported by fast-charging support. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Price in India

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will be available in two different memory varaints in India:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 27,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 29,999

The sales for the phone will begin on February 20, 2026, at 12 PM. It will go on sale via Flipkart in India.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Specifications in India

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate screen and 4500nits of peak brightness. Here's every bit of specifications detail that you would be interested in knowing.

6.8-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate screen and 4500nits of peak brightness.

MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

RAM can be expanded by up to 16GB with virtual RAM feature.

Dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP unspecified sensor.

13MP front facing camera.

8000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging.