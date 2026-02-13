Apple Borivali Store will Open on this Date

Apple, a global tech giant, will open its sixth company owned retail store in India very soon. This new store will be the second of Mumbai, and will open in Borivali region of the city. The company is expanding the store outlets in India super fast. The sixth store will come in Oberoi Sky City Mall in Mumbai. So now there are two stores each in the Delhi NCR region, and Mumbai. Then there are two more stores in Bengaluru and Pune. The company has announced the launch date of the store.









Apple will open the Borivali store on February 26, 2026. In an official statement, Apple India said, "At Apple Borivali, customers can explore and purchase Apple’s latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams."

"Customers can also take part in Today at Apple sessions – free, daily, in-store experiences, led by Apple Creatives, designed to help people learn, create, and get more out of their devices," the company added.

Ahead of the opening day, Apple has also invited users to download the Apple Borivali wallpapers and has also curated an Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Mumbai.