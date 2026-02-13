Lava Yuva Star 3 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lava Yuva Star 3 was launched in India on Thursday. This is a super affordable 4G phone from the company and packs a large display with a large battery on the device. The Lava Yuva Star 3 has arrived as the successor to the Lava Yuva Star 2. The older device was launched in May of 2025. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Lava Yuva Star 3 Price in India

Lava Yuva Star 3 has launched in a single memory variant of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 7,499. The device is available in Indus Black and Siachen White colour options. It will be available for users to purchase from retail stores at some point in March 2026. The company said that the device will come with a single year warranty and will offer doorstep after-sales service for the Lava Yuva Star 3.

Lava Yuva Star 3 Specifications in India

Lava Yuva Star 3 has the following specifications:

6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Unisoc SC9863A processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (RAM can be expanded up to 8GB via the virtual RAM feature).

Lava Yuva Star 3 has an AI-backed rear camera unit with a 13MP primary sensor.

For phones, there's a 5MP front facing camera.

Lava Yuva Star 3 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.