Lava Yuva Star 3 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Lava Yuva Star 3 has launched in a single memory variant of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 7,499. The device is available in Indus Black and Siachen White colour options.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Lava Yuva Star 3 was launched in India on Thursday.
  • This is a super affordable 4G phone from the company and packs a large display with a large battery.
  • The Lava Yuva Star 3 has arrived as the successor to the Lava Yuva Star 2.

Follow Us

lava yuva star 3 launched in india

Lava Yuva Star 3 was launched in India on Thursday. This is a super affordable 4G phone from the company and packs a large display with a large battery on the device. The Lava Yuva Star 3 has arrived as the successor to the Lava Yuva Star 2. The older device was launched in May of 2025. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Read More - OPPO K14x 5G has Launched in India: Price Here

Lava Yuva Star 3 Price in India

Lava Yuva Star 3 has launched in a single memory variant of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 7,499. The device is available in Indus Black and Siachen White colour options. It will be available for users to purchase from retail stores at some point in March 2026. The company said that the device will come with a single year warranty and will offer doorstep after-sales service for the Lava Yuva Star 3.

Read More - Vivo V70 Series India Launch Date Confirmed

Lava Yuva Star 3 Specifications in India

Lava Yuva Star 3 has the following specifications:

  • 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
  • Unisoc SC9863A processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (RAM can be expanded up to 8GB via the virtual RAM feature).
  • Lava Yuva Star 3 has an AI-backed rear camera unit with a 13MP primary sensor.
  • For phones, there's a 5MP front facing camera.
  • Lava Yuva Star 3 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Ramesh :

Bus kar pagle, rulayega kya!

BSNL is Targeting 99% Uptime for Networks Across India

TheAndroidFreak :

Might be or not. Another 10-30 million will go downhill I believe.

88 Lakh SIMs Disconnected, Rs 1,400 Crore Fraud Prevented in…

Gopal :

Only you and some numbers which may have been flagged due to some details unverified. Not related to DoT deactivations.…

88 Lakh SIMs Disconnected, Rs 1,400 Crore Fraud Prevented in…

Sahil Shah :

Jio asked me to reverify my kyc. Is it related to this or Jio is reverifying everyone?

88 Lakh SIMs Disconnected, Rs 1,400 Crore Fraud Prevented in…

TheAndroidFreak :

Might be aligning with their strategy of that unlimited 4G plan. They will fast track this and gain from this.…

Jio Adds Nearly Twice as Many Broadband Users as Airtel…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments