Airtel Introduces ‘Gift a Recharge with Special Note’ Feature Ahead of Valentine’s Week

Reported by Tarun P K 0

Airtel introduces a new Gift a Recharge with Special Note feature allowing users to send personalised recharge messages through the Airtel Thanks app ahead of Valentine’s Week.

Highlights

  • Airtel launches Gift a Recharge with Special Note feature
  • Available via Airtel Thanks mobile app
  • Users can send recharge with personalised message

airtel recharge special note feature ahead valentines weekBharti Airtel has rolled out a new feature that allows customers to gift a mobile recharge along with a personalised message, just ahead of Valentine’s Week. The move adds a personal touch to what has traditionally been a routine and functional telecom activity.

With the newly introduced “Gift a Recharge with a Special Note” feature available via the Airtel Thanks app, users can now send a recharge to friends or family members with a custom message attached to it. The recipient receives the recharge along with the note, turning a simple top-up into a more expressive gesture.




How the Feature Works

The process is fairly straightforward and can be completed within a few steps inside the Airtel Thanks app:

  • Select the contact you wish to send the recharge to
  • Enter the recipient’s mobile number
  • Add a personalised message or note
  • Choose the recharge plan and complete the payment

Once the transaction is successful, the recipient gets the recharge along with the surprise note added by the sender.

Adding a Personal Layer to Telecom Services

Mobile recharges are typically seen as a transactional activity. By introducing this feature during Valentine’s Week, Airtel appears to be positioning the recharge experience as something more personal and occasion-driven. The timing of the launch also aligns with the growing trend of digital gifting, where users increasingly look for ways to send quick and meaningful gestures without the need for physical products or delivery timelines.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel introduces AI alert to curb OTP-led banking fraud during calls

With a majority of telecom competition focused around data packs, tariff plans and bundle offerings, Airtel’s move shifts attention towards customer engagement within its digital ecosystem.

Encouraging Digital App Usage

Features like this may also contribute to increased engagement within the Airtel Thanks app, which already serves as a platform for recharges, bill payments and account management. By embedding occasion-based features into its app experience, Airtel is likely aiming to make everyday telecom actions more interactive and relevant for users.

While the feature itself is simple in nature, it highlights how telecom operators are continuing to explore new ways to enhance customer interaction beyond connectivity and pricing.

The “Gift a Recharge with a Special Note” feature is now available for Airtel users through the Airtel Thanks app across supported recharge plans.

Reported By

Founder, Editor-in-Chief

Tarun PK is the founder of TelecomTalk, delivering trusted telecom news since 2008 with focus on networks, broadband and innovation.

