Jio Platforms has Filed 6817 Patents

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has filed over 6817 patents in total as of March 31, 2026. These are a huge amount of patents, and out of the total, 2393 were filed in India, said a report from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). The remaining 4424 patents were filed outside in foreign jurisdictions. Again, out of the total, 1009 patents have been granted globally, comprising 538 grants in India and 471 across foreign jurisdictions. Reliance Jio is not only the largest telecom operator in the country, but it is also becoming one of the largest intellectual property creators in the country, and globally.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio has filed a total of 6,817 patents globally as of March 31, 2026.

Out of the total patents, 2,393 were filed in India while 4,424 were filed in international markets.

Jio has already received 1,009 patent grants globally, including 538 in India and 471 overseas.

In FY2025-26 alone, Jio filed around 3,476 patents, averaging nearly 10 patent filings per day.

The patents cover advanced technologies including 5G, 6G, AI-LLM, deep learning, IoT, NB-IoT, big data, devices, and indigenous 5G stack technologies.

The company’s focus remains on distributing affordable network connectivity services, along with the expansion of 5G, and the launch of 6G in the future. Reliance Jio is also trying to become a global tech provider by launching its own gear, however, that side of the business is yet to make a material impact in the business revenues of the telco.

In FY2025-26 alone, the report said that Jio filed approximately 3476 new patents. This translates to about 10 patents in day, which is huge. Jio has patents across technology such as 6G, 5G, AI-LLM, AI-Deep Learning, Big Data, Devices, IoT, NB-IoT, and homegrown 5G stack technologies.

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