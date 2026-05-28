IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 RR vs GT: Watch with New Jio Plan

The Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2026 is now in its last stages. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has reached the finals, something it managed to do 10 years back in 2016, and then last year, in 2025. However, the focus of the fans will not be in the finals right now. It will be on the qualifier 2 on May 29, 2026. The qualifier 2 will be played between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). This will be an interesting match to watch because whoever wins has to face the in-form RCB. In fact, even Rajasthan Royals is coming to the game with a strong win against SRH (Sun Risers Hyderabad).

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Key Highlights Indian Premier League 2026 is now in its final stages with Royal Challengers Bangalore already qualifying for the final.

Qualifier 2 on May 29, 2026, will be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

Fans can watch the RR vs GT match live on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

Reliance Jio is offering a Rs 200 OTT Pass plan with 30GB data and subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including JioHotstar.

The winner of RR vs GT will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2026 final scheduled for May 31, 2026.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 RR vs GT: Where to Watch?

You can watch the RR vs GT qualifier 2 for IPL 2026 on JioHotstar as well as Star Sports. The only thing is that with JioHotstar, you can watch it on your phone, laptop, as well as TV if you have the premium subscription. You can get access to one of the best new Jio plans which was just launched by the telco to watch this game. We are talking about the Jio OTT pass plan.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 RR vs GT: Which Jio Plan is Best?

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