Google Fitbit Air First Look for India

Google has launched the Fitbit Air in the United States (US), and is soon bringing it to India as well. The Google Fitbit Air is a fitness strap, which comes with a sensor attached. There is not a single screen in this product, meaning no distractions. You can wear it as an accessory along with an analog watch, or a smartwatch, or nothing, as per your preference. Since it has launched in the US, it is not a new thing for anyone. In fact, some people in India are already selling this smart band on Amazon. But since it is not directly being sold by Google, we would request you to hold off on your purchase right now, and only buy directly from Google with the legal applicable warranties. Take a look at the design of the product below in the Blue colour.

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Google Fitbit Air India Design

The thing about Google Fitbit Air is that it is meant to compete with brands such as Whoop, Garmin, Amazfit and now Noise as well in India. More and more brands are trying to launch a smart band fitness tracker without a screen. The band from Google has been designed to be super light. We did not get to use it, so we don’t know how it exactly works in experience.

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But its global features are supposed to make it to India as well. One thing which would differentiate the Fitbit Air from the products sold by other companies is that this one has most of the features free for lifetime. With Whoop band, there is an annual subscription. But with Google Fitbit Air, the subscription is completely option. Even with the free features, you can get a lot of things and metrics at your disposal. The essential is anyway free, so you don’t have to worry about recurring costs.