BSNL 4G Networks are Handling 6PB Data Everyday

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom operator in India, is handling 6PB (petabytes) data every day on its 4G networks. The telecom operator has deployed close to 1 lakh 4G sites across India. BSNL 4G networks are now serving close to 2.2 to 2.3 crore customers. On a daily basis, BSNL is now handling huge traffic on its 4G networks. The company is further looking to expand to new areas with its networks.

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Rajkumar Upadhyay, chief executive officer (CEO), C-DoT), told ET in an interview, “There are 1.75 lakh base stations deployed at 1 lakh sites, so they are providing services to 2.2-2.3 crore (4G) subscribers of BSNL. The data being transacted per day is 6 petabytes currently.”

C-DoT is the body that provides the network core to BSNL for its 4G networks. There are different players with different roles. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the company that acts as a systems integrator (SI), and then there is a consortium which includes C-DoT and Tejas Networks. Tejas provides the network gear to BSNL. So all in all, this helps the company in deploying homegrown 4G services. The full-stack 4G solution is present in only select countries as of now. India has become the fifth on that list.

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BSNL handling huge amounts of data on its homegrown 4G networks is a testament to the technology that the Indian companies have made great technology which can handle traffic at scale. With more sites across the country, it will be able to serve more customers and boost its ARPU (average revenue per user) and financial health.