BSNL Re 1 Plan Makes a Comeback with 24 Days of Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has a Re 1 prepaid plan for the users. The Re 1 plan has made a comeback. The state-run telecom operator has relaunched this Re 1 plan to add new customers to its user base. The goal of BSNL is to add new users as fast as possible, and this plan will do just that. Note that this is a first recharge coupon (FRC) from the company. The first recharge coupon basically means that the company will offer it to users who are getting a new SIM card. The plan has a service validity of 24 days, and it is available across India. Here is what you need to understand about the Re 1 plan from BSNL.

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BSNL Re 1 Plan Benefits in India

BSNL Re 1 plan is available with a service validity of 24 days. This FRC plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 1GB of daily data. This means that there is 24GB of data for the users. There are 100 SMS/day bundled as well. The plan is available at a cost of just Re 0.04 per day. Note that this plan can only be used by the customer only once. To get it again, you will have to get another SIM card. The next recharge has to be done with regular prepaid plans which are available PAN India to keep the SIM card active.

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This plan has been introduced several times by BSNL. The company has also retracted the offer at times. If you are going to recharge with this plan, you need to get a SIM from BSNL directly. To get a SIM card, you can book it either online, or go to the nearest BSNL office or an authorised retailer.