Breaking: Airtel Rs 3999 Yearly Plan Now Comes With Extra 150GB Bulk Data

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, is offering extra data with its yearly Rs 3,999 recharge plan for prepaid users. The plan comes with high-speed daily data, unlimited 5G data in 5G network areas, and additional bulk data. Check out the plan benefits below if you are looking to recharge with this specific plan.

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Airtel Rs 3,999 Yearly Prepaid Plan

Pack Type: Prepaid Unlimited Plan, Unlimited 5G Plan, 2.5GB Data Per Day Plan, Yearly Plan, 150GB Bulk Data

Core Benefits: 2.5GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMS per day. After the daily data quota is exhausted, the data speed will be reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Once the daily limit of 100 SMS is reached, additional SMS will be charged at Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS.

Unlimited 5G: Available to Airtel 5G users over and above the plan limit and can be used only in 5G network areas. Commercial usage is considered when data usage exceeds 300GB in 30 days.

Validity: 365 days

Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 10.96 per day

Subscriptions and Benefits

Extra 150GB Bulk Data: Valid for 365 days. The free 150GB data is over and above the daily data limit. According to Airtel, this is a limited-time offer available with this pack.

Adobe Express Premium: Get 12 months of free access, a benefit worth around Rs 4,000.

Airtel Safe: Get real-time spam call alerts, fraud-link blocking, and protection against OTP-led bank fraud.

Free HelloTunes: Set any one tune every 30 days for free.

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