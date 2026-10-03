Airbnb Adds AI Search to Its App

Airbnb has added AI-powered search to its app, allowing travellers to describe their preferences more naturally when discovering properties. The company is also expanding social discovery and travel-related services as it builds a broader AI-assisted travel platform.
Airbnb has introduced AI-powered search in its latest update, giving users a new way to find properties using natural language descriptions. This change goes beyond filters, allowing guests to describe what they want in plain language. For example, users can now type a request like “a property with a pool “, and the system will look for listings that match those details.
The new AI Search experience makes it easier to search by focusing on preferences rather than just keywords or dates. Airbnb says this approach helps users find matches without using strict filters.
Airbnb is also rolling out AI-powered tools to help users compare properties. When users save listings to their wishlists, they’ll get AI-generated summaries and review highlights. These summaries could make it easier to weigh options side by side, saving time and reducing decision fatigue.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has said the company has been careful about how it introduces AI to consumers. Rather than rushing to add a chatbot, Airbnb is focusing on making AI support real needs within the app. The company says AI Search is the start and plans to improve the feature over the coming months.
Grocery delivery is expanding to more areas, making it easier for travelers to get essentials without leaving their accommodations.
Another key feature is discovery. Airbnb is introducing a travel map that shows where friends and connections have stayed or traveled. This lets users explore places and experiences through people they know. Users can choose whether their own trips appear on the map, keeping privacy in mind.
Airbnb is also building neighborhood-focused pages using guest reviews and other data.
These pages highlight food spots, activities and attractions based on real traveler feedback. The goal is to help guests discover experiences right where they’re staying.
Together, these changes show Airbnb shifting toward an AI-assisted travel discovery platform. It’s no longer about booking a place to stay. The app is becoming a hub for trip planning—powered by smarter tools, personalized recommendations, and human connections.
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FAQs
What is Airbnb AI Search?
It is an AI-powered search mode that allows users to describe the type of property or experience they want in more natural language.
Can users use voice for Airbnb AI Search?
Yes. Airbnb’s AI Search supports voice input for describing what users are looking for.
Can AI compare Airbnb properties?
Airbnb says AI-powered summaries can help users compare properties saved to their wishlists.
What other features has Airbnb announced?
The update includes social travel discovery, neighbourhood information and services such as meal delivery and laundry in selected locations.
Is Airbnb AI Search available everywhere?
Availability depends on the feature and market. Airbnb says it is rolling out AI Search mode selectively.