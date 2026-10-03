Airbnb is bringing intelligence deeper into its app as part of a major fall product update. The company has launched AI-powered search, social discovery tools, and additional travel-related services.

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Key Highlights Airbnb introduces AI-powered search for property discovery.

AI can help compare saved properties and reviews.

New social and travel services expand the Airbnb app.

Airbnb Adds AI Search to Its App

Airbnb has introduced AI-powered search in its latest update, giving users a new way to find properties using natural language descriptions. This change goes beyond filters, allowing guests to describe what they want in plain language. For example, users can now type a request like “a property with a pool “, and the system will look for listings that match those details.

The new AI Search experience makes it easier to search by focusing on preferences rather than just keywords or dates. Airbnb says this approach helps users find matches without using strict filters.

Airbnb is also rolling out AI-powered tools to help users compare properties. When users save listings to their wishlists, they’ll get AI-generated summaries and review highlights. These summaries could make it easier to weigh options side by side, saving time and reducing decision fatigue.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has said the company has been careful about how it introduces AI to consumers. Rather than rushing to add a chatbot, Airbnb is focusing on making AI support real needs within the app. The company says AI Search is the start and plans to improve the feature over the coming months.

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