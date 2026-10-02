Screenless fitness trackers are growing in popularity as brands shift away from screen-based smartwatches. WHOOP has built its platform around tracking health, sleep and recovery rather than sending notifications. Now, WHOOP 5.0 is available in India, joining Google’s Fitbit Air in this growing category.

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Key Highlights WHOOP 5.0 starts at ₹21,990 in India with a 12-month membership.

The screenless band offers 14+ days of battery life.

WHOOP tracks sleep, recovery, strain, heart rate and activity continuously.

Whoop 5.0 Brings Screenless Fitness Tracking to India

WHOOP has brought its screenless fitness-tracking device, the WHOOP 5.0, to India—this wearable monitors activity, sleep, and recovery without a traditional display. The device is now available through WHOOP’s store with the One membership starting at Rs 21,990. That price includes both the device and a 12-month subscription.

The WHOOP 5.0 is designed to be worn all the time. It lasts more than 14 days on a single charge. It tracks heart rate, heart-rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature and movement. From this data, the device creates Recovery, Sleep and Strain scores.

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Unlike smartwatches, WHOOP has no screen to show messages or fitness stats. Instead, users check their data through the WHOOP app. The app gives coaching and insights based on health and activity patterns. The device can also be worn with WHOOP Body apparel. Using a bicep band.

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In India, WHOOP offers membership plans. The One plan is ₹21,990. The Peak plan costs ₹28,990. It includes extra features like Healthspan, a stress monitor, and Health Monitor. The WHOOP MG model, which adds ECG and other advanced health tracking, is currently not available in India.