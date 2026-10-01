BSNL to Offer Free Insurance with Mobile Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, will be offering free insurance services to the users. The company is most likely going to pair up with an insurance service provider for offering protection to the users. BSNL will offer the free insurance with select mobile prepaid plans.

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This development has been confirmed by the chairman and managing director (CMD) of BSNL, Robert J Ravi. Ravi was in a conversation with ET and said that BSNL will be the first telecom operator to take insurance to people who have not even heard about it. If I am not wrong, Airtel has earlier offered insurance to the users with plans, so whether BSNL is truly the first operator to do that or not is something we are not sure of.

BSNL Prepaid Plans to Offer Free Insurance Services

BSNL will offer an accidental coverage of Rs 1 lakh and cyber-fraud cover of Rs 10,000 with select BSNL prepaid plans. These plans will include STV 202 and STV 2449 packs. The move, according to the BSNL CMD will help users such as farm workers, farmers, and fishermen. Bharti Airtel offered life insurance with plans including Rs 179 and Rs 279.

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Whether this is something that will push consumers to purchase more prepaid plans from BSNL or not is something we cannot say. The ARPU of BSNL is Rs 101 for FY26. This is a major increase from Rs 71 in the last year. The telecom operators are raising the tariffs which will push this ARPU further. BSNL is targetin an ARPU of Rs 150 in the next two to three years. The state-run telecom operator has been occassionally adding new wireless users to its overall base, which is not only helping in boosting ARPU, but also the topline revenues. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the telecom developments in India and outside.