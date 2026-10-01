WhatsApp Business Price Reveal: Telegram, Arattai May Benefit

Meta introduced a new charging scheme for WhatsApp Business accounts. Starting October 1, 2026, Meta will charge Rs 0.115 per delivered service and utility message, while keeping marketing messages at the same rate. Meta also announced that businesses and solution providers with integrated WhatsApp Business accounts must add a payment method to the messaging account so per-message charges apply. If businesses do not add payment methods, Meta will close or suspend messaging services for those accounts.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Meta is adding a free allowance of 1,000 service messages per business phone number each month.

As per new Price update, additional service messages in India cost Rs 0.115 each.

Utility messages sent during the 24-hour customer service window will also be chargeable.

Amid this change, businesses might move to alternative platforms such as Telegram and Zoho’s Arattai, which offer similar services.

Compared to WhatsApp, this will not be a smooth transition. Let’s take a look at what WhatsApp has announced.

Also Read: Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 Launches in India: Price and What is New

Meta Introduces Per-Message WhatsApp Business Pricing

Under Meta’s new pricing policy, businesses get 1,000 free messages per month.

After the free quota is used up, Meta will charge Rs 0.115 per delivered message. Service messages are non-template responses sent by a customer representative or an AI system when a customer contacts the business on WhatsApp.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

In addition to service messages, Meta charges Rs 0.115 per delivered utility message. Account-related communication, shipping, and order details will also be charged.