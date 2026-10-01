WhatsApp Business Price Reveal: Telegram, Arattai May Benefit
WhatsApp Business is now charging business account holders! The charges are applicable to service and utility messages in India. This new pricing affects businesses and alternatives like Telegram and Arattai - Here is what we know so far:
Meta introduced a new charging scheme for WhatsApp Business accounts. Starting October 1, 2026, Meta will charge Rs 0.115 per delivered service and utility message, while keeping marketing messages at the same rate. Meta also announced that businesses and solution providers with integrated WhatsApp Business accounts must add a payment method to the messaging account so per-message charges apply. If businesses do not add payment methods, Meta will close or suspend messaging services for those accounts.
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Key Highlights
Meta is adding a free allowance of 1,000 service messages per business phone number each month.
As per new Price update, additional service messages in India cost Rs 0.115 each.
Utility messages sent during the 24-hour customer service window will also be chargeable.
Meta Introduces Per-Message WhatsApp Business Pricing
Under Meta’s new pricing policy, businesses get 1,000 free messages per month.
After the free quota is used up, Meta will charge Rs 0.115 per delivered message. Service messages are non-template responses sent by a customer representative or an AI system when a customer contacts the business on WhatsApp.
In addition to service messages, Meta charges Rs 0.115 per delivered utility message. Account-related communication, shipping, and order details will also be charged.
The marketing message rate remains the same at Rs 0.8631 per delivered message in India.
While Meta charges for WhatsApp Business, Meta’s new Business Agent is charged separately, allowing you to use and integrate AI-generated responses, with Meta charging around $2 per 1 million tokens processed by the AI.
So far, reports say WhatsApp Business advertisements will remain free when a customer clicks on them. However, this doesn’t include cases where the Meta Business Agent handles those conversations.
Meta’s New Pricing Could Benefit Telegram and Arratai
As Meta introduces a pricing model for businesses, it could push businesses to leave WhatsApp for other messaging providers like Telegram and Arratai, which offer business service messages at lower prices than WhatsApp.
This transition to Arratai and Telegram will be a challenge for businesses, given WhatsApp’s larger customer base. What are your thoughts on WhatsApp Business’s new pricing policy?
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FAQs
What is changing in WhatsApp Business pricing from October 1, 2026?
Meta is introducing charges for service messages after the first 1,000 free messages per business phone number each month. Utility messages sent during an active 24-hour customer service window will also incur charges.
How much will WhatsApp Business service messages cost in India?
After 1,000 free service messages, each additional message costs Rs 0.115 in India before applicable taxes.
Are WhatsApp Business marketing messages becoming more expensive?
The India marketing message rate remains Rs 0.8631 per delivered message under the pricing applicable from October 1, 2026.
What happens if a WhatsApp Business account does not add a payment method?
Businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform via direct integration or a solution provider must add a payment method. Meta says service messages will not be delivered to accounts without a configured payment method.
Could Telegram and Arattai benefit from WhatsApp Business's new pricing?
Businesses may consider alternative messaging platforms as communication costs change. However, moving away from WhatsApp can create challenges around customer reach, existing workflows, integrations, and user adoption.