Apple Pay India Launch with PayU, Eligible Apple Devices List

Offline retailers PayU and Apple announce support for offline payments through Apple Pay. This follows Apple’s launch of Apple Pay services in India, expanding access to lakhs of Apple users. Many retailers that use PayU services, including their payment scanners, will now support Apple Pay in India. If you have an active Apple Pay account, you can just tap your iPhone or iPad to the scanner to make a payment. Apple also announced that Apple Pay support for Apple Watch and Mac will come soon. Apple uses technology to facilitate payments.

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Key Highlights Apple jsut launched its much awaited Apple PAy Services in India in collaboration with Axis Bank.

Apple Pay will be supported by payment services provider PayU, enabling Apple’s Tap-to-Pay model on Apple devices in India for lakhs of customers.

Apple PAy will support all devies Touch ID and FaceID support except the iPhone 5s.

Alongside the announcement, Apple shared how secure its Apple Pay services are and provided a list of eligible Apple devices, including iPads and iPhones, that will support Apple Pay services in India.

Also Read: Apple Pay Gets Added to PayU Merchant Network

Apple and PayU Announcements Support to Make Payments via Apple Pay Services in India

PayU has added support for Apple Pay, enabling many merchants using PayU services to accept payments through Apple Pay.

PayU will enable a new era of secure digital payments made directly with your card, rather than relying on UPI.

Apple Pay uses NFC technology and stores your card on your device. It supports Axis Bank cards, so you can pay using the card saved in your wallet, bypassing UPI.