iPhone 17 Pro Diwali Deals: Online VS Offline: Where to Buy?

Looking to upgrade your smartphone this year? Apple is offering major discounts for this year’s Diwali. You can get the all-new iPhone 17 Pro 5G at impressive discounts online through e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, which are hosting their online Diwali sales: Big Bang Diwali and Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Edition. Some prominent offline retailers like Vijay Sales and Croma are also running Diwali sales with huge discounts. If you’re looking to upgrade to an iPhone, we have you covered on where to find the best discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro.
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Key Highlights
Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,24,063 with Amazon ICICI cashback. Exchange offers can lower the price further.
Flipkart: Get up to Rs 7,000 off with an SBI credit card, plus exchange benefits up to Rs 37,450.
Vijay Sales: Get up to Rs 6,000 off with HDFC Bank cards or Rs 4,000 off with ICICI Bank cards without an exchange.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Diwali Deals: Best Offers Revealed: Online VS Offline Store
Apple iPhone 17 Pro is among the best-selling phones of 2025. It offers solid battery life, runs on the A19 Pro chipset, and is priced lower than the recently launched iPhone 18 Pro models, which saw price hikes due to the chipset shortage.
Amid the price hike, online retailers like Flipkart are hosting the Big Bang Diwali Sale with major discounts on iPhones, including the iPhone 17 Pro.
Amazon also maintains its grip with the Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Edition, offering major discounts on iPhone 17 Pro models. Let’s take a look at the pricing.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Diwali Deals Online – Flipkart and Amazon
Let’s take a look at what Amazon is offering first:
Apple iPhone 17 Pro is selling online with great offers. Amazon is selling the base variant for Rs 1,27,900, a 5% cut from its original price of Rs 1,34,900.
Amazon also offers an additional cashback bonus with the Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card, giving Rs 3,837 cashback to your Amazon Pay Wallet.
This brings the base model with 256GB storage down to Rs 1,24,063.
You can also get additional discounts through exchange offers, with an exchange value of up to Rs 36,000. We tried to exchange a Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus base model with no damage, for which Amazon offers up to Rs 14,300.
This brings the price down to Rs 1,09,763 with the exchange and the Amazon ICICI credit card. Without the card, you will have to pay Rs 1,13,600.
For more storage, the 512GB variant is available on Amazon for Rs 1,50,900 after a 4% price cut from Rs 1,54,900. You can also get an additional Rs 4,527 cashback with the Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card, bringing the price to Rs 1,46,373.
If you have a phone to exchange, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, you can get an exchange discount of Rs 14,300.
This brings the price down to Rs 1,32,073 with the Amazon ICICI Credit Card and exchange offer. Without the Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card, the price is Rs 1,36,600.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro (1TB) – Amazon Diwali Offer
Apple iPhone 17 Pro’s top-end model offers 1TB of storage and is selling for Rs 1,70,900 on Amazon after a 2% price slash from Rs 1,74,900.
You can get an additional discount of Rs 5,127 with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, bringing the price down to Rs 1,65,773. You can also use the same exchange value we got for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.
This lowers the price to Rs 1,51,473 with the Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card and the exchange value. Without the credit card, you will have to pay Rs 1,56,600.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) – Flipkart Diwali Offer
Flipkart is offering solid discounts on Apple iPhone 17 Pro models, and you can get the new iPhone 17 Pro base model with 256GB storage for Rs 1,34,900, plus a Rs 299 Protect Promise Fee for secure packaging and open-box delivery support.
On the phone price, Flipkart offers better discounts for SBI Credit Card holders, with Rs 7,000 off, bringing the price to Rs 1,27,900.
We also tried exchanging an older Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus phone, for which Flipkart offers a better exchange value of Rs 37,450. That brings the price down to Rs 90,450, including the SBI Credit Card discount and exchange value. Without the card, you will pay Rs 97,450.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Diwali Deals Offline – Vijay Sales
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Diwali deals are also running at offline retailers like Vijay Sales, where you can get huge discounts.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro 256GB Storage – Deals
The base model of the iPhone 17 Pro is selling for Rs 126,900, with an additional discount of Rs 4000 with an ICICI Bank Credit Card and Rs 6000 with an HDFC Bank Credit Card.
With an ICICI Credit Card, the iPhone 17 Pro base model will sell for Rs 1,22,900, and with an HDFC Bank Credit Card, you can get it for as low as Rs 1,20,900.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro 512GB Storage – Deals
You can also avail discounts for the 512GB storage variant, which sells for Rs 1,48,690. Using an ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can get it for Rs 1,44,690. With an HDFC Credit Card, the price drops to Rs 1,42,690.