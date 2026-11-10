iPhone 17 Pro Diwali Deals: Online VS Offline: Where to Buy?

Looking to upgrade your smartphone this year? Apple is offering major discounts for this year’s Diwali. You can get the all-new iPhone 17 Pro 5G at impressive discounts online through e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, which are hosting their online Diwali sales: Big Bang Diwali and Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Edition. Some prominent offline retailers like Vijay Sales and Croma are also running Diwali sales with huge discounts. If you’re looking to upgrade to an iPhone, we have you covered on where to find the best discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro.

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Key Highlights

  • Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,24,063 with Amazon ICICI cashback. Exchange offers can lower the price further.
  • Flipkart: Get up to Rs 7,000 off with an SBI credit card, plus exchange benefits up to Rs 37,450.
  • Vijay Sales: Get up to Rs 6,000 off with HDFC Bank cards or Rs 4,000 off with ICICI Bank cards without an exchange.

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Also Read: Apple to Ditch Action Button in 20th Anniversary iPhone Next Year

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Diwali Deals: Best Offers Revealed: Online VS Offline Store

iphone17pro diwalideals online vs offline where to buy

Apple iPhone 17 Pro is among the best-selling phones of 2025. It offers solid battery life, runs on the A19 Pro chipset, and is priced lower than the recently launched iPhone 18 Pro models, which saw price hikes due to the chipset shortage.

Amid the price hike, online retailers like Flipkart are hosting the Big Bang Diwali Sale with major discounts on iPhones, including the iPhone 17 Pro.

Amazon also maintains its grip with the Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Edition, offering major discounts on iPhone 17 Pro models. Let’s take a look at the pricing.