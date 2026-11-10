iPhone 17 Pro Diwali Deals: Online VS Offline: Where to Buy?

Looking to upgrade your smartphone this year? Apple is offering major discounts for this year’s Diwali. You can get the all-new iPhone 17 Pro 5G at impressive discounts online through e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, which are hosting their online Diwali sales: Big Bang Diwali and Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Edition. Some prominent offline retailers like Vijay Sales and Croma are also running Diwali sales with huge discounts. If you’re looking to upgrade to an iPhone, we have you covered on where to find the best discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple iPhone 16 Is Now Cheaper on Amazon: Here is the Deal

Also Read: Apple to Ditch Action Button in 20th Anniversary iPhone Next Year

Apple iPhone 17 Pro is among the best-selling phones of 2025. It offers solid battery life, runs on the A19 Pro chipset, and is priced lower than the recently launched iPhone 18 Pro models, which saw price hikes due to the chipset shortage.

Amid the price hike, online retailers like Flipkart are hosting the Big Bang Diwali Sale with major discounts on iPhones, including the iPhone 17 Pro.

Amazon also maintains its grip with the Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Edition, offering major discounts on iPhone 17 Pro models. Let’s take a look at the pricing.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Diwali Deals Online – Flipkart and Amazon

Let’s take a look at what Amazon is offering first:

Apple iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) – Amazon Diwali Offer

Apple iPhone 17 Pro is selling online with great offers. Amazon is selling the base variant for Rs 1,27,900, a 5% cut from its original price of Rs 1,34,900.

Amazon also offers an additional cashback bonus with the Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card, giving Rs 3,837 cashback to your Amazon Pay Wallet.

This brings the base model with 256GB storage down to Rs 1,24,063.

You can also get additional discounts through exchange offers, with an exchange value of up to Rs 36,000. We tried to exchange a Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus base model with no damage, for which Amazon offers up to Rs 14,300.

This brings the price down to Rs 1,09,763 with the exchange and the Amazon ICICI credit card. Without the card, you will have to pay Rs 1,13,600.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Gets Apple iPhone 18-Like Design

Apple iPhone 17 Pro (512GB) – Amazon Diwali Offer

For more storage, the 512GB variant is available on Amazon for Rs 1,50,900 after a 4% price cut from Rs 1,54,900. You can also get an additional Rs 4,527 cashback with the Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card, bringing the price to Rs 1,46,373.

If you have a phone to exchange, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, you can get an exchange discount of Rs 14,300.

This brings the price down to Rs 1,32,073 with the Amazon ICICI Credit Card and exchange offer. Without the Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card, the price is Rs 1,36,600.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro (1TB) – Amazon Diwali Offer

Apple iPhone 17 Pro’s top-end model offers 1TB of storage and is selling for Rs 1,70,900 on Amazon after a 2% price slash from Rs 1,74,900.

You can get an additional discount of Rs 5,127 with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, bringing the price down to Rs 1,65,773. You can also use the same exchange value we got for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.

This lowers the price to Rs 1,51,473 with the Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card and the exchange value. Without the credit card, you will have to pay Rs 1,56,600.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) – Flipkart Diwali Offer

Flipkart is offering solid discounts on Apple iPhone 17 Pro models, and you can get the new iPhone 17 Pro base model with 256GB storage for Rs 1,34,900, plus a Rs 299 Protect Promise Fee for secure packaging and open-box delivery support.

On the phone price, Flipkart offers better discounts for SBI Credit Card holders, with Rs 7,000 off, bringing the price to Rs 1,27,900.

We also tried exchanging an older Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus phone, for which Flipkart offers a better exchange value of Rs 37,450. That brings the price down to Rs 90,450, including the SBI Credit Card discount and exchange value. Without the card, you will pay Rs 97,450.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Diwali Deals: Flipkart vs Amazon: Where to Buy

Apple iPhone 17 Pro (512GB) – Flipkart Diwali Offer

For more storage, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro 512GB variant costs Rs 1,54,900. Flipkart offers the same discounts; with an SBI Credit Card, you get Rs 7,000 off, bringing the price to Rs 1,47,900.

Exchanging a Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus valued at Rs 37,450 drops the price to Rs 1,10,450.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro (1TB) – Flipkart Diwali Offer

Flipkart is selling the Apple iPhone 17 Pro 1TB variant for Rs 1,74,900. You get an additional Rs 7,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 1,67,900.

Including the exchange value of Rs 37,450, the price drops to Rs 1,30,450. Without the SBI Card offer, you can get the phone for Rs 1,37,450.

Also Read: Apple MacBook Neo Hits Lowest India Price: Best Time to Buy?

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Diwali Deals Offline – Vijay Sales

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Diwali deals are also running at offline retailers like Vijay Sales, where you can get huge discounts.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro 256GB Storage – Deals

The base model of the iPhone 17 Pro is selling for Rs 126,900, with an additional discount of Rs 4000 with an ICICI Bank Credit Card and Rs 6000 with an HDFC Bank Credit Card.

With an ICICI Credit Card, the iPhone 17 Pro base model will sell for Rs 1,22,900, and with an HDFC Bank Credit Card, you can get it for as low as Rs 1,20,900.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro 512GB Storage – Deals

You can also avail discounts for the 512GB storage variant, which sells for Rs 1,48,690. Using an ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can get it for Rs 1,44,690. With an HDFC Credit Card, the price drops to Rs 1,42,690.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 Is Now Cheaper on Amazon: Here is the Deal

Apple iPhone 17 Pro 1TB Storage – Deals

The top-end storage variant, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro with 1TB storage, is priced at Rs 167,900. Vijay Sales offers better discounts without any card or exchange offers.

With an exchange offer and an ICICI Bank Card, you can get it for Rs 1,63,900. Using an HDFC Credit Card, the price drops to Rs 1,61,900.

Here are the discounts and deals for the Apple iPhone 17 Pro models. Vijay Sales offers better discounts without any exchange value or bank offers.

Amazon offers good value for Amazon ICICI Bank credit card holders. On Flipkart, if you own an older phone and have an SBI credit card, you can get good discounts.

Flipkart offers solid discounts for customers who need to exchange and have an SBI Credit Card.

Amazon offers the best discounts through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card with decent exchange value. If you don’t have any cards, Vijay Sales still offers a solid deal.

Image Credits: BenGeskin, Aryan Gupta (SavageAryan007), Alvin (sondesix)