Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Gets Apple iPhone 18-Like Design

Samsung is gearing up for a major 2027 upgrade. It’s not just the specifications and features that are changing; Samsung is also updating its design. The same design has been used for almost half a decade in the Galaxy S27 series, especially the S Ultra phones. After hearing fan complaints, Samsung is set to revamp its design. A recently leaked dummy unit for the Galaxy S27 Ultra revealed a new design inspired by the recently launched Apple iPhone 18 Pro models.
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A leaked Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra dummy unit online reveals a completely new design.
The new dummy unit for the Galaxy S27 Ultra reveals a new camera module with a dual-camera setup on the rear and a single selfie shooter on the front.
The Galaxy S27 Ultra will be powered by two processors depending on the market: Samsung will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 in markets like the USA and Europe, and the Exynos 2700 chipset in India.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra May Copy iPhone 18 Pro’s Look
Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S27 series in 2027. As Samsung prepares to launch the new flagship, we have a leaked dummy-unit photo of the Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G.
It shows a completely new design compared with its predecessor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which had a vertically housed, pill-shaped camera module on the rear, a flat front display, and a centre punch-hole selfie shooter.
However, if we look at the Galaxy S27 Ultra design for 2027, a recent dummy unit revealed by Android Headlines shows a complete design revamp.
On the camera front, leaks suggest the Galaxy S27 Ultra will feature a 200MP Sony HP6 main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, both with OIS out of the box.
It also gets a 50MP 5X optical zoom and a 16MP selfie shooter.
On the battery front, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will get a slight upgrade with a 5700mAh battery, 60W wired charging, and 25W wireless charging with MagSafe support. On the software end, it will receive 7 years of OS and security patch updates.