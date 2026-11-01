Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Tipped With Under-Display Camera

Apple recently launched its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, featuring a passport-style design with a built-in titanium frame. Apple uses Samsung’s new M16 OLED panel that offers better colour reproduction and a brighter display. It supports an under-display camera with a full-screen foldable panel inside. You can trigger the camera, which turns off pixels to open space for it. While Apple brings an under-display camera with the iPhone Duo, Samsung is also speculated to adopt the same strategy, possibly using the same M16 OLED panel.
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Key Highlights
Samsung is set to bring back its under-display camera tech with next year's Galaxy Z Fold 9
The rumours follow Apple's iPhone Duo, which features an under-display 3.2 MP Camera.
There are concerns over camera quality issues despite having a full end-to-end display. The under-display camera has often faced complaints about poor quality. Many customers complained, and Samsung even stopped using the under-display camera, replacing it with a punch-hole selfie shooter for the inner display.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Tipped With New Under-Display Camera
Now that we’ve seen a 3.5MP under-display camera with the iPhone Duo, we speculate Samsung might bring its own strategy to market an under-display camera, possibly using Samsung’s new M16 OLED panel, which is also used in the current iPhone Duo.
Although it’s not new for Samsung, it has used under-display cameras on previous foldable flagships; however, it reversed course with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which now uses a punch-hole selfie shooter over the inner display due to customer-raised camera-quality issues with under-display cameras.
Samsung is now using the same strategy as the iPhone Duo, with a possible under-display camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 9 5G.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 – Expected Specifications and Features
Beyond the new under-display camera, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 9 is expected to receive other major upgrades. Leaks suggest it will run on the latest Exynos 2700 chipset, based on benchmark results.
This could give Samsung’s chipset-making division, Samsung Electronics Division Solution, a strong case to convince the smartphone-making division, Samsung MX, to use its chipset for future flagships.
Leaks also suggest the Exynos 2700 has entered mass production, with speculation that it will power the next Galaxy S27 flagships as well.
Samsung has not yet confirmed any details about the Galaxy Z Fold 9 flagships as it is still in pre-development. Since Apple is already under fire over screen issues, Samsung will proceed cautiously with its next display upgrade. With years of experience making and improving foldables, Samsung might surprise us all next year.
What will Samsung bring next year?
Image Credits: Mr John @Mrjohn_18
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FAQs
Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 feature an under-display camera?
The Galaxy Z Fold 9 is speculated to have an under-display camera on its inner screen. Samsung has not confirmed this upgrade.
What is the expected camera upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 9?
Samsung could bring back the under-display selfie camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 9, replacing the punch-hole camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 9 use Samsung's M16 OLED panel?
The Galaxy Z Fold 9 could use Samsung's M16 OLED panel, reportedly also used in Apple's iPhone Duo. However, this remains unconfirmed.
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 9 have better camera quality?
Samsung may need to improve image quality if it reintroduces an under-display camera. No camera specifications are confirmed yet.
Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9?
If you are interested in a foldable with an improved inner display and a new chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 9 may be worth watching. However, its features and launch details remain speculative.