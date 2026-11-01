Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Tipped With Under-Display Camera

Apple recently launched its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, featuring a passport-style design with a built-in titanium frame. Apple uses Samsung’s new M16 OLED panel that offers better colour reproduction and a brighter display. It supports an under-display camera with a full-screen foldable panel inside. You can trigger the camera, which turns off pixels to open space for it. While Apple brings an under-display camera with the iPhone Duo, Samsung is also speculated to adopt the same strategy, possibly using the same M16 OLED panel.

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Key Highlights

  • Samsung is set to bring back its under-display camera tech with next year's Galaxy Z Fold 9
  • The rumours follow Apple's iPhone Duo, which features an under-display 3.2 MP Camera.
  • There are concerns over camera quality issues despite having a full end-to-end display. The under-display camera has often faced complaints about poor quality. Many customers complained, and Samsung even stopped using the under-display camera, replacing it with a punch-hole selfie shooter for the inner display.

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Here’s everything you need to know about the new Galaxy Z Fold 9 foldable flagship.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Tipped With New Under-Display Camera

Now that we’ve seen a 3.5MP under-display camera with the iPhone Duo, we speculate Samsung might bring its own strategy to market an under-display camera, possibly using Samsung’s new M16 OLED panel, which is also used in the current iPhone Duo.

Although it’s not new for Samsung, it has used under-display cameras on previous foldable flagships; however, it reversed course with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which now uses a punch-hole selfie shooter over the inner display due to customer-raised camera-quality issues with under-display cameras.