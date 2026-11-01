Apple iPhone 16 Gets Major Amazon Price Cut: Price Revealed

The Apple iPhone 16 is available on Amazon India. Listed at Rs 89,900, the smartphone is currently priced at Rs 76,999. Eligible bank offers can bring the price down further to Rs 71,999.

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Key Highlights iPhone 16 is listed at Rs 76,999 on Amazon India.

Eligible bank offers bring the effective price down to Rs 71,999.

Buyers can save up to Rs 17,901 against the listed price.

That makes the deal particularly interesting for buyers considering an older-generation iPhone. The device runs on the Apple A18 chipset. Features a 48-megapixel dual rear camera system.

It also comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display and MagSafe charging support. However, buyers should check bank eligibility. Offer availability before ordering.

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Apple iPhone 16 Gets Major Amazon Price Cut

Apple has cut the price of the iPhone 16 on Amazon India, making the smartphone more affordable for buyers considering an upgrade.

Originally listed at Rs 89,900 in India, the device is now available for Rs 76,999.

Buyers can also claim a Rs 5,000 discount through eligible bank offers, bringing its effective price down to Rs 71,999.

iPhone 16 Amazon Price and Discount Explained

According to India Today’s deal report on October 29, Amazon lists the Apple iPhone 16 at Rs 76,999, down from its listed price of Rs 89,900.

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This represents a reduction of Rs 12,901. Eligible customers can get another Rs 5,000 through bank offers, bringing the purchase price to Rs 71,999.