Apple iPhone 16 Gets Major Amazon Price Cut: Price Revealed

The additional bank discount is subject to eligibility and the applicable offer terms. The applicable offer terms apply. Buyers should check the amount displayed at checkout before purchasing.
Apple iPhone 16 Specifications and Features
Apple iPhone 16 is powered by the Apple A18 chipset, which delivers performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and mobile gaming.
The smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. While it doesn’t offer the refresh rates found on several Android smartphones in this price segment, the OLED panel delivers vibrant colours and strong contrast.
For photography, the Apple iPhone 16 features a rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. The front camera supports selfies and video calls.
The device also supports USB-C charging and Apple MagSafe wireless charging.
Battery endurance is another consideration. India Today review found that the Apple iPhone 16 could generally last a day and a bit longer on a charge, depending on usage.
Is iPhone 16 Worth Buying at Rs 71,999?
At Rs 71,999, the Apple iPhone 16 becomes an interesting option for buyers who want the Apple ecosystem without spending more on the latest generation.
Apple A18 chipset, OLED display, capable cameras and long-term software support make the Apple iPhone 16 a well-rounded smartphone. It should also appeal to users who prioritise video recording, gaming performance and integration with Apple devices.
However, the Apple iPhone 16 does make compromises. The 60Hz display may feel less fluid than Android alternatives with 120Hz panels. Buyers should also consider whether they need more storage than the base variant offers.
Remember that Rs 71,999 is an effective deal price after eligible bank discounts, not necessarily what every customer will pay.
For eligible buyers, this Amazon deal makes the Apple iPhone 16 far more attractive than its listed price suggests. Image Credits: 𝙎𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙤 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 (AmRoggoz), Digital District Kenya @DigitalDstrctKE, Tech In Twi (tech_twi)
Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.
FAQs
What is the current Amazon price of iPhone 16?
The iPhone 16 is listed at Rs 76,999 on Amazon India.
What is the effective iPhone 16 price after bank discounts?
Eligible buyers can get it for Rs 71,999 after an additional Rs 5,000 bank discount.
How much discount is available on iPhone 16?
The total potential savings are Rs 17,901 against its Rs 89,900 listed price.
Which processor powers the iPhone 16?
The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A18 chipset.
Does iPhone 16 support a 120Hz display?
No. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.