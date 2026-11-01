Airtel Rs 279 Data Voucher is Interesting, Here’s Why

Bharti Airtel has a Rs 279 prepaid data voucher available for the users. This is a data voucher meaning it does not come with any service validity. If you want to use this plan, you need to already have an active service validity plan. Also, this is the second most expensive data voucher from the company. The most expensive plan comes at a cost of Rs 361. The Rs 279 plan is different because it comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits for the consumers. However, because there is OTT benefits, there is not a lot of data for the users. Let us take a look at the benefits in detail below.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 279 Data Voucher Benefits Explained

Bharti Airtel Rs 279 plan comes with 1 month of validity. This is not service validity, just validity. This plan will work for you if the users have a base plan with active service validity. The Rs 279 plan from Bharti Airtel offers users 30GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The FUP data can be used within a month. Any unused data will expire along with the validity of the data voucher.

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There are plenty of additional OTT benefits bundled with the plan. These benefits are Airtel Xstream Play, Netflix, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 subscription for one month. This is one of the select plans offered by the company which bundles Netflix subscription for the users. It is one of the best upgrades from the Rs 161 or Rs 200 prepaid plans.