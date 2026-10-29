Bharti Airtel Records Higher 5G FWA Subscriber Growth Rate Than Jio in September

Bharti Airtel recorded a higher monthly subscriber growth rate than Reliance Jio in the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) segment in September 2026, according to the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) subscription report. Airtel’s 5G FWA base grew 1.32% during the month, compared with Jio’s 1.04%.

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Key Highlights Jio added 98,386 net 5G FWA connections, taking its base to 95.17 lakh.

India’s combined 5G FWA base reached approximately 1.36 crore.

Airtel contributed approximately 35.2% of September’s combined 5G FWA net additions.

Jio separately added 2,15,469 UBR fixed wireless connections nationally.

Airtel’s growth-rate lead applies specifically to the 5G FWA category.

Bharti Airtel added 53,354 connections on a net basis, taking its 5G FWA subscriber base to 40,87,679 at the end of September, up from 40,34,325 in August. The operator ended September with approximately 40.88 lakh connections.

While Airtel led in percentage growth, Reliance Jio continued to lead in total subscribers and absolute monthly additions.

Bharti Airtel Grows Faster, Jio Adds More Connections

Reliance Jio added 98,386 net 5G FWA connections during September, taking its subscriber base from 94,19,096 in August to 95,17,482, or approximately 95.17 lakh.

Airtel’s monthly growth rate was 0.28 percentage points higher than Jio’s, based on the rounded rates published by TRAI. Percentage growth is measured against each operator’s existing subscriber base, explaining how Airtel recorded faster growth despite adding fewer connections.

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Together, the operators added 1,51,740 connections during September. Airtel accounted for approximately 35.2% of these combined net additions, while Jio contributed 64.8%, according to calculations based on TRAI’s figures.