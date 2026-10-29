Bharti Airtel Records Higher 5G FWA Subscriber Growth Rate Than Jio in September
Airtel’s 5G FWA subscriber base grew 1.32% in September 2026, compared with Jio’s 1.04%. Airtel added 53,354 net connections, taking its base to 40.88 lakh. Jio remained ahead in total connections and absolute additions. The comparison excludes Jio’s separately reported UBR fixed wireless connections.
Bharti Airtel recorded a higher monthly subscriber growth rate than Reliance Jio in the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) segment in September 2026, according to the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) subscription report. Airtel’s 5G FWA base grew 1.32% during the month, compared with Jio’s 1.04%.
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Key Highlights
Jio added 98,386 net 5G FWA connections, taking its base to 95.17 lakh.
India’s combined 5G FWA base reached approximately 1.36 crore.
Airtel contributed approximately 35.2% of September’s combined 5G FWA net additions.
Bharti Airtel added 53,354 connections on a net basis, taking its 5G FWA subscriber base to 40,87,679 at the end of September, up from 40,34,325 in August. The operator ended September with approximately 40.88 lakh connections.
While Airtel led in percentage growth, Reliance Jio continued to lead in total subscribers and absolute monthly additions.
Bharti Airtel Grows Faster, Jio Adds More Connections
Reliance Jio added 98,386 net 5G FWA connections during September, taking its subscriber base from 94,19,096 in August to 95,17,482, or approximately 95.17 lakh.
Airtel’s monthly growth rate was 0.28 percentage points higher than Jio’s, based on the rounded rates published by TRAI. Percentage growth is measured against each operator’s existing subscriber base, explaining how Airtel recorded faster growth despite adding fewer connections.
Together, the operators added 1,51,740 connections during September. Airtel accounted for approximately 35.2% of these combined net additions, while Jio contributed 64.8%, according to calculations based on TRAI’s figures.
Maharashtra Leads Airtel’s Monthly Additions
Maharashtra contributed the largest increase in Airtel’s 5G FWA connections during September, with 7,229 net additions. Karnataka followed with 7,151, while Tamil Nadu added 6,709 connections.
Together, these three service areas contributed 21,089 connections, accounting for approximately 39.5% of Airtel’s total net additions during the month. Tamil Nadu was also Airtel’s largest 5G FWA service area by subscriber base, with 4,63,693 connections at the end of September.
India’s 5G FWA Base Reaches 1.36 Crore
The combined 5G FWA subscriber base increased from 1,34,53,421 at the end of August to 1,36,05,161 at the end of September, representing monthly growth of 1.13%.
Bharti Airtel’s 1.32% increase was above the overall segment’s growth rate, while Jio’s 1.04% increase was below it. The comparison covers only 5G FWA connections and excludes Jio’s UBR-based fixed wireless connections, which TRAI reports separately.
For Bharti Airtel, September brought further expansion of its 5G FWA base and a higher percentage growth rate than Jio. Subsequent monthly reports will show whether it can maintain that lead in growth rate.
In Tamil Nadu, Jio’s 5G FWA subscriber base declined from 4,30,124 in August to 4,25,973 in September, a net reduction of 4,151 connections. This was its largest decline among service areas in the 5G FWA category during the month.
However, Jio recorded growth in its separately reported UBR-based fixed wireless connections in Tamil Nadu. That base increased from 2,41,444 to 2,54,466, adding 13,022 connections. These additions exceeded the decline in 5G FWA connections. Taken together, Jio’s base across the two categories increased from 6,71,568 to 6,80,439, representing a net gain of 8,871 fixed wireless connections in Tamil Nadu.
Nationally, Jio added 98,386 connections in the 5G FWA category and another 2,15,469 in the UBR category, giving it combined net additions of 3,13,855 fixed wireless connections during September. Its UBR base increased from approximately 53.68 lakh to 55.83 lakh, registering monthly growth of 4.01%.
Airtel’s 1.32% growth rate therefore exceeded Jio’s 1.04% specifically in the 5G FWA category. The comparison excludes Jio’s UBR connections and should not be interpreted as Airtel growing faster across fixed wireless access overall.
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FAQs
Did Airtel grow faster than Jio in 5G FWA during September 2026?
Yes. Airtel recorded monthly subscriber growth of 1.32%, compared with Jio’s 1.04%. Jio added more connections in absolute terms.
How many 5G FWA connections did Airtel add?
Airtel added 53,354 net connections, taking its subscriber base to 40,87,679 at the end of September.
How many 5G FWA connections did Jio have?
Jio had 95,17,482 connections at the end of September, after adding 98,386 net connections during the month.
Which service area contributed the most to Airtel’s additions?
Maharashtra led with 7,229 net additions, followed by Karnataka with 7,151 and Tamil Nadu with 6,709.
Does this comparison include Jio’s UBR connections?
No. TRAI reports UBR fixed wireless connections separately. Jio’s UBR base grew 4.01% to 55,83,453 connections in September.