Samsung has opened its One UI 9.5 beta programme for Galaxy S26 series users in India. Eligible users can apply through the Samsung Members app. This is a testing release, not the final software rollout. One of the additions is App Lock, which protects individual apps using biometric authentication or the phone’s screen lock. Samsung says locked apps also hide notification content and widgets, helping keep information private when someone else uses the device.

The update introduces more customisable Pro camera and Pro video controls, alongside a revised camera interface with a zoom bar. Samsung Health gains Mindful Note for journaling and Medications for reminders and tracking. Medication features can vary by market, while Mindful Note is not supported on Galaxy Watch.

Accessibility changes include floating shortcuts and hearing-aid controls in the notification panel. The initial beta also covers Germany, South Korea, Poland, the UK and the US. Samsung’s announcement does not provide a stable-release date.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Surfaces Online

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is now being talked about online. This device has not been officially teased by Samsung yet. The device is expected to come with a design change in the camera island at the back. The front should be the same as the last year. We expect to see a boxed device yet again. The display is expected to feature Corning Gorilla Armor 2 on top for protection. Then there will also be DX anti-reflective coating and privacy display feature added to the device series. For selfies, there could be a single 16MP sensor at the front. In the back camera, we could see enhancements, however, to what extent, we do not know.