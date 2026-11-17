India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has made its TRAI-Mandated Packs section live on its website and app. This follows a TRAI mandate requiring telecom operators to create a dedicated section for TRAI-mandated packs on their websites and apps. Let’s take a look at the recharge options currently available to Vi prepaid users in India under this section for November 2026.

Reference : TRAI Orders Telecom Operators to Create TRAI-Mandated Packs Section on Websites, Apps

Plan Type: Talktime Plan

Core Benefits: Talktime of Rs 7.47. Talktime balance can be used in International roaming. No service validity.

Validity: Unrestricted (Talktime validity) / No Service Validity

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and SMS Plan (Voice Only Plan)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 300 SMS. Post SMS quota charges applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. Data usage will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 28 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.07

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, and Odisha.

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and SMS Plan (Voice Only Plan)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 300 SMS. Post SMS quota charges applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. Data usage will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 30 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.20

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, and Odisha.

4. Vi Rs 158 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and SMS Plan (Voice Only Plan)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 300 SMS. Post SMS quota charges applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. Data usage will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 1 Month

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.27 (based on a 30-day month)

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, and Odisha.

5. Vi Rs 185 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and SMS Plan (Voice Only Plan)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 300 SMS. Post SMS quota charges applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. Data usage will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 28 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.61

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (Special Offer: 1GB Data), Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

6. Vi Rs 203 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and SMS Plan (Voice Only Plan)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 300 SMS. Post SMS quota charges applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. Data usage will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 30 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.77

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

7. Vi Rs 206 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and SMS Plan (Voice Only Plan)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 300 SMS. Post SMS quota charges applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. Data usage will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 1 Month

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.87 (based on a 30-day month)

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

8. Vi Rs 218 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 3GB Data + 300 SMS. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local / Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 1 Month

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.27 (based on a 30-day month)

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

9. Vi Rs 224 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 4GB data. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 30 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.47

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

10. Vi Rs 232 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 4GB data. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 1 Month

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.73 (based on a 30-day month)

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

11. Vi Rs 234 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 4GB Data + Rs 7.47 talktime. NO OUTGOING SMS (Standard tariff for SMS to 1900).

Validity: 30 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.80

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

12. Vi Rs 242 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 4GB Data + Rs 7.47 talktime. NO OUTGOING SMS (Standard tariff for SMS to 1900).

Validity: 1 Month

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.07 (based on a 30-day month)

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

13. Vi Rs 345 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan

Core Benefits: 25 GB data, Unlimited Calls, and 100 SMS/Day. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local / Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 30 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.50

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, North East, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

14. Vi Rs 379 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Data, Unlimited 5G Plan, Entertainment Plan

Core Benefits: High-Speed Data, Unlimited Calls, and 100 SMS/day. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. Post daily SMS quota, charges applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. Subscribers using a 5G Handset will be able to use 5G Unlimited data in 5G network coverage areas only. Unlimited Data is only meant for personal and non-commercial use.

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Includes Vi Movies and TV access (Stream latest Bollywood Movies, TV Shows, Live News and more on mobile device and SmartTV).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.63 (based on a 30-day month)

Available Circles with Unlimited Data (Full day Unlimited Data, Everyday): Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (Unlimited 5G), Assam, Bihar (Unlimited 5G), Delhi (Unlimited 5G), Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka (Unlimited 5G), Madhya Pradesh (Unlimited 5G), North East, Odisha, and Rajasthan (Unlimited 5G),

Available Circles with 2GB/Day: Chennai (Unlimited 5G), Kerala (Unlimited 5G), Kolkata (Unlimited 5G), Maharashtra and Goa (Unlimited 5G), Gujarat (Unlimited 5G), Haryana (Unlimited 5G), Mumbai (Unlimited 5G), Punjab (Unlimited 5G), Tamil Nadu (Unlimited 5G), UP East (Unlimited 5G), UP West (Unlimited 5G), and West Bengal (Unlimited 5G).

15. Vi Rs 470 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and SMS Plan (Voice Only Plan)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 900 SMS. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local / Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 84 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.60

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

16. Vi Rs 1189 Plan

Plan Type: Data Only Pack

Core Benefits: 50GB Data. No service validity.

Validity: 365 Days (Pack validity)

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.26

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

17. Vi Rs 1770 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and SMS Plan, Annual Plan (Voice Only Plan)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 3600 SMS. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local / Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 365 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.85

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, and Odisha.

18. Vi Rs 1849 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and SMS Plan, Annual Plan (Voice Only Plan)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Calls + 3600 SMS. Post SMS quota charging will be Re 1 local / Re 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 365 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.07

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

Conclusion

Overall, Vi has made more than 15 open-market offerings available in its TRAI-Mandated Packs section. Interestingly, the list also includes both a Rs 10 top-up pack and a data-only pack. The available packs range from Rs 10 to Rs 1,849 for prepaid users. However, Vi users may also find additional validity, discounts, data benefits, or OTT subscriptions under the Today’s Offer section. They may even receive personalised benefits on their respective numbers, at Vi’s discretion. Therefore, users can check their numbers to see which additional offers and benefits are available to them.

Are you happy with this section, and how useful do you think it is when making recharge decisions? Let us know by mentioning us on X at @TelecomTalk.

Also in this Series:

Vi Voice and SMS-Only Plans: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Prepaid Users: November 2026

Vi Plans with Free IR: Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With Free International Roaming in September 2026

Vi Cashback Offers: Vodafone Idea Cashback Offers on Prepaid Mobile Recharge in September 2026

Vi 3GB/Day Plans: Vodafone Idea 3GB Per Day Prepaid Plans in September 2026: Detailed

Also in Vi 2026 Plan Series:

Vodafone Idea Combo Validity Plans in August 2026: Full List and Benefits

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With 1GB Daily Data in August 2026 Detailed

Vi Plan Launches:

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 1,750 Prepaid Plan with 150 Days Validity, Unlimited Data

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 3050 Unlimited Plan Offering 290 Days Validity in Select Circles

Vodafone Idea Launches Prepaid Packs With Spotify Premium Benefit

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 249 Smart Recharge for Prepaid Users in Tamil Nadu