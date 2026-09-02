Vodafone Idea 3GB Per Day Prepaid Plans in September 2026: Detailed

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), which offers one of the highest numbers of prepaid plans to users, has several recharge options for heavy data users. Recently, we detailed the 3GB-per-day plans offered by India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio. Now, if you are a Vi user enjoying its network and wide range of tariff plans, check out the available options in the daily 3GB segment in the story ahead.

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Reference: Reliance Jio 3GB Per Day Prepaid Plans for Heavy Data Users in September 2026

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Vi 3GB Per Day Plan

1. Vi Rs 795 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Data, Unlimited 5G Plan, Hero Plan, Super Hero Plan,
Core Benefits: 3GB/Day data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64Kbps, and post daily SMS quota, charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. Includes unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM or 12 midnight to 6 AM depending on circle, weekend data rollover (carry Mon-Fri unused data into Sat-Sun), up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost, and 5G unlimited data in 5G network coverage areas for 5G handset users. Unlimited data is only meant for personal and non-commercial use.
Validity: 56 Days
Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Vi Movies & TV Super subscription for 60 days with access to 19 OTTs (including SonyLIV, ZEE5, FanCode, Lionsgate Play, and more) on TV and mobile.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.20

Hero Circles (12 Midnight to 6 AM Unlimited Data): Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan