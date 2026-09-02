Vodafone Idea 3GB Per Day Prepaid Plans in September 2026: Detailed

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), which offers one of the highest numbers of prepaid plans to users, has several recharge options for heavy data users. Recently, we detailed the 3GB-per-day plans offered by India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio. Now, if you are a Vi user enjoying its network and wide range of tariff plans, check out the available options in the daily 3GB segment in the story ahead.

Reference: Reliance Jio 3GB Per Day Prepaid Plans for Heavy Data Users in September 2026

Plan Type: Unlimited Data, Unlimited 5G Plan, Hero Plan, Super Hero Plan,

Core Benefits: 3GB/Day data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64Kbps, and post daily SMS quota, charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. Includes unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM or 12 midnight to 6 AM depending on circle, weekend data rollover (carry Mon-Fri unused data into Sat-Sun), up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost, and 5G unlimited data in 5G network coverage areas for 5G handset users. Unlimited data is only meant for personal and non-commercial use.

Validity: 56 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Vi Movies & TV Super subscription for 60 days with access to 19 OTTs (including SonyLIV, ZEE5, FanCode, Lionsgate Play, and more) on TV and mobile.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.20

Hero Circles (12 Midnight to 6 AM Unlimited Data): Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

Unlimited Data Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha

Super Hero Circles (12 AM to 12 PM Unlimited Data): Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Vi Leadership Comment

“We also added nearly 3,000 new unique broadband towers during the quarter and over 15,600 new sites over last twelve months, expanding our pan-India 4G coverage to 87.0 percent. On 5G, we have made substantial strides by expanding our footprint significantly. I am pleased to share that our 5G services are now live in over 200 cities across all our 17 circles where we have 5G spectrum,” said Abhijit Kishore, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, during the Q1 FY27 earnings call on August 11, 2026.

“Our disciplined execution and commitment to deliver a superior network experience has yielded robust progress despite prevailing geopolitical headwinds impairing the capex deployment in Q1FY27.

Our Customer ARPU grew from Rs. 177 in Q1FY26 to Rs. 195 in Q1FY27, a growth of 10.2 percent YoY; highest in the industry and a sequential improvement of 2.6 percent.”

“The Customer ARPU has now been increasing for 20 consecutive quarters. The Customer ARPU expansion over the last year has been driven primarily by premiumization which is evident from our improving 4G/5G subscriber mix which stood at 67.4 percent in Q1FY27 up from 64.4 percent in Q1FY26 as well as higher data usage by per broadband subscriber.

“We closed the quarter with 130.1 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 127.4 million in Q1FY26. Our focused execution has also translated into better customer engagement as reflected in the data usage. The average data usage by a 4G/5G subscriber improved 25.2 percent YoY to 21.7 GB in Q1FY27.

Overall, as a result, our data usage in Q1FY27 has increased YoY by nearly 28 percent to 88.4 Petabyte/day from 69.1 Petabyte/day in Q1FY26.

These critical business parameter trends clearly reflect that the customers are getting a better network experience since we have made sustained investments and continue to remain engaged.”

Responding to an analyst’s question, the CEO said:

“As far as the ARPU is concerned, as I said, we’ve kind of grown by 10 percent. We expect to keep the same momentum. This is obviously organic ARPU growth, which is where we have a differentiated opportunity between the mix of customers of between 2G and a 4G, 5G as well as unlimited voice and unlimited data customers and then between the unlimited data and the NonStop Hero which is a differentiated offering for us. We hope to see that we will continue with the similar trend, a little better than where we are today on the ARPU of Rs. 195 at a blended level.”

Reference: Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q1FY27

Responding to another question on ARPU bifurcation, the CEO said:

“…to say that between a customer who is a 2G to a 4G customer, you typically see an upgrade value of an ARPU of roughly around Rs. 230 to Rs. 240. Between unlimited data customer, which is the quota customer, the way we call it, a 1.5/day GB customer, when you migrate to a NonStop Hero, which is a truly unlimited you see a delta of Rs. 20 to Rs. 35. That’s the kind of range that can give you a flavour of what’s the kind of ARPU arbitrage that we have.

And to add to that, we have a substantial number of customers who are 2G customers on our network. That gives us the unique opportunity of really upgrading those customers as and when we are rolling out the network and we are reaching closer to the customers who would want to upgrade from the 2G to a 4G network or 5G for that matter.”

Conclusion

Vodafone Idea is offering a single 3GB-per-day plan for its prepaid users across circles as of this writing. However, the plan also offers unlimited data in select circles. For Vi users looking for a high-data prepaid plan, the 3GB-per-day segment offers a combination of generous data, unlimited calling, Unlimited 5G, and additional benefits. The Rs 795 plan also comes with perks such as weekend data rollover, backup data, and OTT access. However, the availability of specific unlimited data benefits varies by telecom circle, so users may check the applicable benefits in their region before recharging.

Also in Vi 2026 Plan Series:

Vodafone Idea Combo Validity Plans in August 2026: Full List and Benefits

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With 1GB Daily Data in August 2026 Detailed

Vi Plan Launches:

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 1,750 Prepaid Plan with 150 Days Validity, Unlimited Data

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 3050 Unlimited Plan Offering 290 Days Validity in Select Circles

Vodafone Idea Launches Prepaid Packs With Spotify Premium Benefit

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 249 Smart Recharge for Prepaid Users in Tamil Nadu