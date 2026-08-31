Vodafone Idea Adds New Users in July 2026

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom in India, has added new users in July 2026. The data has been published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). According to the TRAI data, Vi has added new wireless users to its overall subscriber base. This marks July as the sixth month straight since Vi started adding new users to its overall subscriber base. The telco seems to have figured out the way to add new users and keep adding them. TRAI had first shared that Vodafone Idea added new users to wireless base in Feb 2026. Since, there has not been a single month till July where Vi did not add users.

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This is a positive result for the company and it appears that the telco’s decision to focus on the priority circles is finally paying off. There has been an uptick in the average revenue per user (ARPU) as well for Vi. The management of Vi had said that this year is all about execution for them. If the telco can continue to add new 4G/5G users to its subscriber base, then it can boost its topline revenues, resulting in lower losses in the coming quarters.

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At the same time, Vi has shared that it is engaged in discussions with the SBI (State Bank of India) led banks for raising fresh funds via the debt route. If you paid close attention, Vi managed to reduce its bank debt signficantly over the years. The reason was that the telco prioritised reducing bank debt. Because with a better credit rating now, it will be able to raise more debt from the banks, but at a lower interest rate.