iPhone 18 Pro Feature No One is Talking About

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro has got the tech fans excited. The two devices in the series including the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are now available for the consumers. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is the top of the line device, but there is something which both these phones share, and almost no one is talking about it. Sure, everyone is talking about the camera of the device, which now features variable aperture. There are talks around the battery life as well. Then, of course, there is the Burgundy colour which has got everyone drooling for the new iPhones. However, one feature, which almost everyone is missing out on is the new upgraded and enhanced internal architecture. Let me explain why this changes the experience entirely for the consumer.

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Why iPhone 18 Pro’s Internal Architecture Changes Things Big Way

iPhone 18 Pro has a new upgraded internal architecture. In simple words, Apple has changed how things were fitted inside the body compared to the previous devices. While most people are talking about a new vapor chamber cooling system, a larger battery, everyone is missing out on why it was possible in the first place. Apple moved things around to make the design more efficient. This, in turn, allowed the company to free up a lot of space for a bigger vapor chamber cooling system.

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This makes a huge difference, especially with the 4K video recording. Whenever you are shooting in 4K, your iPhone could get seriously hot. But this large vapor chamber ensures that it can sustain the performance for a much longer time. It also allows the battery to function more efficiently. Apple shifted the DRAM memory chip away from its traditional stack on top of the processor.