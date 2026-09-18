iPhone 18 Pro Max Brings Fastest Charging, Largest Battery

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro models which includes the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The iPhone 18 Pro Max brings the fastest charging any iPhone ever has in the history. Along with this, iPhone 18 Pro Max also features the largest battery on an iPhone ever. Because of the more energy efficient proccessor, the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s battery life will be the best. It will also charge super fast, something which people have wanted for a very long time. The device can go from 0% to 50% in just 15 minutes of charging. That is what Apple claimed at the launch event of the new iPhone.

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In fact, in just 10 minutes of charging, the iPhone 18 Pro Max can charge from 0% to 34%. With the iPhone 17 Pro Max, you would get around 38% of charging in 15 minutes of charging. The iPhone 18 Pro Max has been made more efficient for usage. This is now Apple entering the segment of Androids with high-speed charging. For example, comparatively, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra charges to 51% in just 15 minutes. It charges to 100% in just 43 minutes, so that is still fast. But one thing worth noting is that the Galaxy S26 Ultra also has a smaller battery in comparison.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max has a 2nm Chip

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is one of the most powerful phones in the market right now. It features variable aperture support in the primary sensor, which is a hardware level change. When it comes to processor, Apple has a 2nm A20 Pro chip inside, which is the most powerful chip Apple has ever made. The company, in fact, called it a desktop class chip.