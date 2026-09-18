Vodafone Idea Opens New Store in Panjim, Expands Retail Presence in Goa

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its retail presence in Goa with the inauguration of a new store in Panjim, North Goa, aimed at providing customers seamless access to the company’s products and services. The store was inaugurated in the presence of Rahul Gupta, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Goa, along with Anand Dani, Cluster Business Head, and Vishal Sharma, Postpaid Head for the Maharashtra and Goa circle, Vi News official shared in a post on X on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vi Opens New Store in Panjim, North Goa

According to the India’s leading telco, the new outlet is expected to strengthen Vi’s retail network in the state while offering customers convenient access to its range of telecom products and services.

Vi Promotes Franchise Opportunities Across India

Vi recently featured a Hero Banner on its official website, which was displayed from around August until the recent announcement of its brand refresh. The banner, which has since been removed, invited interested parties to join its growing retail and franchise network.

The banner highlighted key business advantages designed to attract prospective partners, including a trusted brand association, attractive financial returns, and a fast payback model. Furthermore, the telecom operator highlighted that it provides comprehensive support to its associates, offering end-to-end guidance at every step of the business journey.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The expansion builds upon an already established nationwide presence, with Vi currently boasting a network of more than 2,000 franchise partners operating across over 600 cities.