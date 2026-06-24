Tech Mahindra Partners with Telefónica Germany

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) and Germany-based telecom giant, Telefónica Germany, announce a partnership to build a modernized AI-powered cloud platform to carter it’s 35 million active subscribers - here is everything we know so far:
India-based IT series and consulting giant, Tech Mahindra, announces a partnership with the global telecom giant, Telefónica Germany, to develop a dedicated “private cloud system” under the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) service model.
Tech Mahindra will offer a cloud-based platform, switching Telefónica Germany’s current system to modernized cloud solutions.
The new platform built for Telefónica Germany will also get integrated AI capabilities to help in improving and enhancing operations.
Highlights
India-based IT series and consulting giant, Tech Mahindra, announces a partnership with the global telecom giant, Telefónica Germany, to develop a dedicated “private cloud system” under the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) service model.
Tech Mahindra will offer a cloud-based platform, switching Telefónica Germany’s current system to modernized cloud solutions.
The new platform built for Telefónica Germany will also get integrated AI capabilities to help in improving and enhancing operations.
Indian-based global provider for technology, Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), and Germany-based and the world’s biggest telecommunication provider, Telefónica Germany, announced a long-term partnership and will work together to build a dedicated “Private Cloud Platform,” moving Telefónica Germany’s old system to the cloud under Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) service model.
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Key Highlights
Tech Mahindra and telecom giant Telefónica Germany announced their bigger long-term partnership to build “Privata Cloud Platform” with added AI capabilities.
The announcement comes from Telefónica Germany's continuous efforts to modernise its existing system.
Tech Mahindra and Telefónica Germany set an example for other telecom providers exploring opportunities to move to a “cloud-based platform”
Telefónica Germany and Tech Mahindra’s partnership is intended not only to perform a planned upgrade of its existing digital network but also to shift the focus towards building a scalable, open, and future-ready digital infrastructure to grow its business services across Germany.
Over the past few years, the telecom industry has seen rapid changes and has kept on evolving, and to take things forward to be future-ready, Telefónica Germany chose Tech Mahindra for their digital and cloud transformation.
Under the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), the Indian IT giant will not only build a private cloud but will also offer their end-to-end platform engineering services alongside the AI-first operations in order to modernize the existing infrastructure.
The agreement also shares that Tech Mahindra will be oferring modernizing tools for the telecom giant to carter it needs of managing data storage, protecting against digital threats like ransomware, and also seamlessly integrate and run advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations to enhance efficiency.
The partnership is all about establishing a new digital system and using AI to enhance its operations by reducing most of the manual and repetative operations.
Telefónica Germany’s move towards a digital cloud transformation will set an example for other telecom providers wishing to transform to a cloud-based setup and integrate AI for efficiency.
Talking more about the partnership, during the press briefing, Harshul Asnani, President and Head of Europe Business, Tech Mahindra, said.
“Telcos are looking for open, scalable, and cloud-native infrastructure environments that support evolving digital service demands while optimizing operational efficiency. Our partnership with Telefónica Germany reflects a shared commitment to building a solution that combines Automation, flexibility, and resilience. By leveraging platform engineering, cloud-native technologies, and AI-driven automation, we are creating a strong foundation for next-generation telecom infrastructure and enabling enterprise and business-to-business (B2B) growth.”
Telefónica Germany’s Head of Infrastructure Platforms & Services, Markus Ruwisch, shared,
“This partnership supports our strategy to modernize infrastructure through a more open, flexible, and resilient Platform-as-a-Service architecture. Together with Tech Mahindra, we will establish a platform foundation capable of supporting future AI-native digital services, enterprise workloads, and evolving B2B requirements in Germany, while strengthening operational control, digital sovereignty, and long-term infrastructure resilience.”
As of date, Telefónica Germany is ranked as one of the world’s biggest telecommunications providers serving over 35 million active connections under one of its core brands called O2. Having over 100,000 employees, the telecommunications giant announced its Q1 revenue for 2026, which stood at €8.127 billion, which translates to Rs 87,481.47 crores.
Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) is an Indian based IT provider focusing on technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises at a global scale.
The company has over 147,000 employees in total and is spread across 90+ countries around the world with more than 1100+ clients. Tech Mahindra’s latest financial results for Q4 2026 stood at Rs 56,815 crores with a 7.2% YoY increase.
As per the announcement, the net profit stands at Rs 1354 crores per quarter, totalling around Rs 4811 crores profit for a full year.
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FAQs
What is the Tech Mahindra and Telefonica deal?
Tech Mahindra and Telefónica Germany announce their extended partnership and will be building and integrating a “private AI cloud system” alongside the modernized tools, which will be used for managing data storage, protecting against digital threats, and AI capabilities.
What does Telefonica Germany do?
Telefónica Germany is among the world’s biggest telecommunications providers serving its services across many countries directly or through their sub-registered companies like O2.
What are the services offered by Telefonica Germany?
Headquartered in Munich, Telefónica Germany offers various telecom services, including mobile phone, LTE, 5G, broadband, cable internet, landline, and IPTV services.
What are the services offered by Tech Mahindra?
Tech Mahindra is among the leading IT services and consulting companies offering digital solutions and digital transformations for global tech companies/enterprises. The company employs over 147,000 employees and their offices are spread across 90+ countries, offering their IT services to clients.
How does Telefonica Germany benefit from this deal with Tech Mahindra?
Tech Mahindra is among the leading enterprise solutions providers and makes a great fit to cater to Telefonica Germany’s huge base of around 35 million. Tech Mahindra will be offering its services under the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) service model, where Telefónica Germany will get a dedicated AI-powered cloud platform, resulting in a huge upgrade to its existing infrastructure.