Tech Mahindra Partners with Telefónica Germany

Indian-based global provider for technology, Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), and Germany-based and the world’s biggest telecommunication provider, Telefónica Germany, announced a long-term partnership and will work together to build a dedicated “Private Cloud Platform,” moving Telefónica Germany’s old system to the cloud under Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) service model.

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Key Highlights Tech Mahindra and telecom giant Telefónica Germany announced their bigger long-term partnership to build “Privata Cloud Platform” with added AI capabilities.

The announcement comes from Telefónica Germany's continuous efforts to modernise its existing system.

Tech Mahindra and Telefónica Germany set an example for other telecom providers exploring opportunities to move to a “cloud-based platform”

Telefónica Germany and Tech Mahindra’s partnership is intended not only to perform a planned upgrade of its existing digital network but also to shift the focus towards building a scalable, open, and future-ready digital infrastructure to grow its business services across Germany.

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Tech Mahindra, Telefónica Germany Announce Strategic Telecom Partnership

Over the past few years, the telecom industry has seen rapid changes and has kept on evolving, and to take things forward to be future-ready, Telefónica Germany chose Tech Mahindra for their digital and cloud transformation.

Under the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), the Indian IT giant will not only build a private cloud but will also offer their end-to-end platform engineering services alongside the AI-first operations in order to modernize the existing infrastructure.

The agreement also shares that Tech Mahindra will be oferring modernizing tools for the telecom giant to carter it needs of managing data storage, protecting against digital threats like ransomware, and also seamlessly integrate and run advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations to enhance efficiency.