Nothing Phone 4b Chipset Confirmed after Geekbench Listing

Nothing Phone 4b will be the next launch from Nothing in India. The company has confirmed the launch date as July 7, 2026. This will bring a new affordable phone from the company in the Indian market. It will again sport a new and a unique design. The Nothing Phone 4b will sit below the Nothing Phone 4a in pricing. Nothing does not plan to launch any new flagships in 2026. This is because of the rising cost of components. As the launch is nearby, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench. Due to the Geekbench listing, we can see what chipset the phone will sport.

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Nothing Phone 4b Chipset in India

Nothing Phone 4b will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. Note that the listing does not directly provide the name of the chipset. However, looking at the scores, one can take a guess. The chipset mentioned on the Geekbench platform is Qualcomm SM6650 and is clocked at 1.80 GHz base frequency and the prime core is clocked at 2.30 GHz. The phone is shown to come with 8GB of RAM and Andreno 810 GPU, and Android 16 out of the box.

The single core score of Nothing Phone 4b on the Geekbench platform is 1088 and the multi-core score is 3155. The phone will likely feature a Glyph interface as well with LED lighting. It is expected to only sport a single camera at the back, and have a flat panel. Nothing has confirmed that this phone will go on sale in India via Flipkart. There are expectations that the Nothing Phone 4b will be priced Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 lower than the Nothing Phone 4a.