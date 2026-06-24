Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Samsung has confirmed the launch date for the Galaxy M47 5G in India. The phone will launch at the end of this month. Samsung has always paired with the M series phone with a large battery, and has kept it affordable for the mass market. The Galaxy M47 5G will also be fast, as it is paired with the LPDDR5X RAM. However, for the internal memory, there will be UFS 3.1 internal storage only. Let’s take a look at the details which are confirmed, starting with the launch date of the phone.

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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Date

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M47 5G will launch in India on June 29, 2026. There will be multiple devices launching in India in the next few weeks,and this one from Samsung will definitely be competing heavily with the others.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G to be Available in Two Colours

Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy M47 5G will be available in two colours – Rogue Red and Blaze Blue. In terms of design, the phone features a flat rear camera and a pill-shaped camera module as the latest Galaxy A series phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC paired with a 6000mAh battery. It will have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on top for protection against scratches and damages.

Samsung will offer six OS upgrades along with six years of security updates for the Galaxy M47 5G. This makes it a very valuable deal for the consumers. It will run on One UI 8.5, based on Android 16, out of the box. Thus, users will be able to get access to several features such as AI Voice Transcription, and more.