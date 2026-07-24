Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 4G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lava Virat V1 5G and 4G variants have launched in India. The device’s price and specifications are now out. This is a budget segment device and for people who want just 4G services, there is a 4G variant, and then there is also a 5G variant. The design of both phones is almost the same, and there is a dual-camera setup at the rear. However, there are some differences in the specifications of both phones. The 5G variant has a larger battery than the 4G variant. There is a price difference as well. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the Lava Virat V1 4G and 5G.

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Lava Virat V1 5G, 4G Price in India

Lava Virat V1 5G is available at an introductory price of Rs 11,999, meanwhile the Lava Virat V1 4G is available at a price of Rs 9,999. The phones will go on sale through Flipkart and the Lava website starting July 31, 2026, at 12 PM IST. The Virat V1 5G will be available in two colours – Arya Blue, and Sonar Gold. The Lava Virat V1 4G will be available in Nilgiri Blue and Himalayan Silver shades.

Lava Virat V1 5G, 4G Specifications in India

Lava Virat V1 5G and 4G both feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display. Both phones come running on Android 16, and the 5G variant is powered by the UNISOC T8200 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal RAM can be expanded virtually by an additional 4GB, while the internal storage can be expanded to 1TB. The Virat V1 4G is powered by UNISOC SC9863A processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM with support for 4GB virtual RAM expansion along with 64GB of internal storage.