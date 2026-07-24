Jio Rs 999 Prepaid Plan is Interesting: Check Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 999 prepaid plan is available for consumers across India. It is a plan which approximately costs Rs 1,000. So it is definitely not a cheap plan. With Jio’s extensive 4G and 5G coverage, the Rs 999 plan can be a great asset. This is because it comes with long validity, and also offers decent benefits for the price. The Rs 999 plan is not everyone’s cup of tea. Especially the people who are not looking for 5G benefit, this plan is not for them. But if you are someone who wants to experience Jio’s 4G and 5G networks on the go, then the Rs 999 plan can be a great choice. Let us lay out all the benefits of this plan for you to understand it simply.

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Reliance Jio Rs 999 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 999 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan has a service validity of 98 days. This means, the total data bundled with this plan is 196GB. There is an additional benefit of Google AI Pro subscription. With this subscription, users get 5000GB of Google Cloud storage, and 18 months of free Gemini Pro subscription. There are Google AI tools such as Nano Banana and more bundled for the users.

The internet speed drops to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. There is unlimited 5G bundled as well for the users. For free, users also get JioHotstar Mobile subscription. The JioHotstar subscription and Google AI Pro subscription will only be active if the users keep recharging with a prepaid plan of value Rs 349 at least or more for months to come. There are very less plans in the industry which actually come with close to 100 days service validtity. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned about such offers from the Indian telecom operators.