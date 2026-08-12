Bank of America to Acquire Up to 49.9 Percent Stake in Jio Credit Limited

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and Bank of America Corporation (BofA) have signed a definitive agreement under which BofA will acquire up to a 49.9 percent interest in JFSL’s wholly owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) lending subsidiary, Jio Credit Limited (JCL). The investment, including equity shares and warrants, will amount to Rs 18,268 crore (approximately USD 1.9 billion). The investment will be made through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants, making BofA a joint venture partner in JCL.
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“The venture will combine JFSL’s digital reach and knowledge of the Indian market with BofA’s global financial services expertise. Both companies share the common vision of improving clients’ financial lives through state-of-the-art digital access, innovation, access to credit and strong risk management,” the companies said in a statement on August 12, 2026.
JCL, which began operations two years ago, has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing NBFCs. Its assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 30,667 crore (around USD 3.2 billion) as of June 30, 2026.
“The digital-first lender is focused on bridging the gap between traditional finance and modern accessibility through its diverse suite of lending products, with ambitions to responsibly continue its growth trajectory by providing borrowing opportunities across existing and new products within India,” the official release said.
The companies said the investment will allow BofA to expand its participation in the rapidly growing Indian market, the world’s fastest growing major economy at double the global growth rate, while doing so with a partner that has local expertise and differentiated capabilities.
“As India’s financial sector expands alongside the nation’s robust economic growth, the partnership positions the venture to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the industry. Beyond securing long-term capital for sustainable loan growth, the collaboration provides the venture with access to BofA’s expertise related to financial services, governance, risk management, and technology,” it added.
Under the proposed transaction, JCL’s board will have equal representation from JFSL and BofA. The existing management team will continue to oversee the NBFC’s strategy and operations. JCL will also continue to be consolidated as a subsidiary in JFSL’s financial reporting.
Mukesh Ambani Calls Partnership a Pivotal Milestone
Commenting on the proposed partnership, Mukesh D. Ambani said: “Our country’s progress toward becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047 demands a financial ecosystem built on scale, trust, and inclusivity. Central to this journey is the democratization of responsible credit — characterised by lower costs for the customer, absolute transparency, and expanding access to capital as our economy grows.
“Jio Financial Services is committed to making finance more seamless and simpler for Indians than ever before, leveraging new technology and anchored in the highest standards of governance. Our strategic partnership with Bank of America is a pivotal milestone in this mission. By combining our digital reach with Bank of America’s global pedigree, we will eliminate friction in credit delivery for all Indians, empowering them to chart a prosperous and inclusive path forward for the entire nation.”
BofA Sees India as a Key Global Growth Market
Brian Moynihan, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of America said: “India is one of the world’s most important growth markets, and this investment reflects our confidence in its future, a market we know well and have supported for decades. We are excited to become a partner with Jio Financial Services, which has achieved remarkable scale in a short period of time, growing to more than three billion dollars$3 billion in assets under management in just two years.
“By combining Jio Financial Services’ scale, local expertise and customer base with Bank of America’s global reach, digital experience and close to 250 years of leadership in banking, we can help expand access to financial services and support India’s continued economic growth.”
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