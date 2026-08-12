Pixel 11 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch

Google Pixel 11 series price has surfaced online ahead of launch. The Pixel 11 series will be the successor to the Pixel 10, and we expect the price to be higher than the previous year. The Google Pixel 11 could start with 256GB internal storage as the base variant, as per reports. Firstly, four phones are expected during the launch – Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The Pixel 10 Pro started in India at Rs 1,19,999. But this had 128GB internal storage only. Pixel 10, on the other hand, started at Rs 79,999 only.

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But the Pixel 11 is expected to start at Rs 10,000 more, which will be Rs 89,999. A price hike of Rs 10,000 was any way expected because there is more storage, and then the memory costs have gone up across the world. Because of that, the brands have been raising the price of their existing devices. Some phones from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo and more have already received a price hike of Rs 10,000.

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Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the flagship foldable from Google for 2026 would likely start at Rs 1,86,999. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, on the other hand, started at Rs 1,86,999. The Pixel 11 series getting a price hike will not only be applicable in India. We expect the brand to raise the price across the global markets. But it is still a good move from Google to make the base variant a 256GB storage one.