Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Ujjain, Nine Other Towns in Madhya Pradesh

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has expanded its 5G services to Ujjain and nine other towns in Madhya Pradesh, strengthening its network footprint across the state. The latest rollout covers Omkareshwar, Depalpur, Maheshwar, Bagh Dhar, Hatod, Betma, Khajuraho, Sehore and Kothri Kalan, in addition to Ujjain. The expansion will provide users in these areas with faster mobile broadband speeds, lower latency and more reliable connectivity, including in high-footfall locations.

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Vi expands 5G network across 10 locations in Madhya Pradesh

In a statement, Vi said it is “providing high-speed network connectivity to one of India’s most revered spiritual and heritage site Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.” The rollout comes after Vi launched 5G services in major Madhya Pradesh hubs, including Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna, Jabalpur and Bhopal. The company said it is continuing its phased expansion across other parts of the state, based on 5G device penetration and demand.

Company targets phased expansion in line with growing 5G demand

“The telecom operator is progressing with its planned 5G expansion across other regions of the state, in alignment with 5G device penetration and demand. With this launch, Vi users in and around these cities and towns can experience enhanced mobile broadband speeds, lower latency and a more reliable connectivity even in a high-footfall environment,” the official release dated August 11, 2026, said.

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Commenting on the development, Kavita Nadkarni, Business Head – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Vodafone Idea, said “We are accelerating the expansion of Vi’s 5G network across Madhya Pradesh, as we strengthen our footprint across key markets in the state. Building on our presence in cities like Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna, Jabalpur and Bhopal, we are now expanding in ten additional cities and towns and progressing across multiple cities in a phased manner. We are committed to systematically expand our 5G footprint across Madhya Pradesh, in line with growing demand and adoption.”