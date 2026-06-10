Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Bhopal

Indian Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G footprint in Madhya Pradesh with the launch of 5G services in Bhopal, following its recent rollouts in Indore and Gwalior. The move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in key high-data-consumption markets across the state, according to an official release dated June 9, 2026.

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Vi Expands 5G Footprint in Madhya Pradesh

As the state capital, Bhopal has emerged as a growing hub for digital-first consumers, students and businesses, driving increasing demand for high-speed connectivity. The company said the city represents a significant market for its next-generation network services.

AI-Powered Infrastructure to Improve Network Performance

With the launch, Vi customers in Bhopal will gain access to faster download speeds and enhanced digital experiences, including high-definition streaming, online gaming, video conferencing and real-time cloud access. To support the rollout, the company said it has deployed advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self-Optimising Networks (SON) technology to automatically enhance network performance and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for both residential and business users.

Commenting on the development, Kavita Nadkarni, Business Head – Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Vodafone Idea, said, “We are accelerating the expansion of Vi’s 5G network across Madhya Pradesh, as we strengthen our footprint across key markets in the state. Our launch in Bhopal and prior launches in Indore and Gwalior mark important steps in this journey. Our expansion is guided by a clear focus on prioritising high-demand locations spanning high data consumption centers as well as areas with significant footfall including commercial hubs and tourist locations ensuring a consistent and enhanced network experience for our users.”