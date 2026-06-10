Bharti Airtel has renamed its Priority Postpaid service as “Fast Lane“, while continuing to offer the same 5G network slicing-based experience for eligible postpaid customers.

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Key Highlights Airtel has renamed its Priority Postpaid service as Fast Lane while retaining the same 5G network slicing-based experience.

The Fast Lane branding is now visible on Airtel's website and on compatible customer devices.

Airtel says the new name better reflects the enhanced experience offered to eligible postpaid users.

The service promises faster speeds, unlimited data, and improved performance on Airtel's 5G Standalone network.

Airtel reports a positive response to the service since its launch in May 2026.

The company has updated the branding on its website, and users with compatible devices have also started seeing the Fast Lane label on their smartphones. Airtel said the change reflects the next phase of the service following the conclusion of the launch campaign.

Fast Lane Reflects Airtel’s 5G Experience Offering

According to Airtel, the new Fast Lane branding better captures the experience the company aims to deliver through its postpaid plans.

Our launch campaign has ended. And our descriptor to signal what we are doing – ‘Fast Lane’ – captures the essence of what we offer. Our postpaid users continue to remain on a slice. So, every user who chooses our postpaid plan and has a 5G-capable device gets an enhanced experience. Faster speeds, unlimited data, and exceptional service, an Airtel spokesperson said.

The company clarified that the service remains unchanged and continues to be available to customers opting for eligible postpaid plans.

Powered by 5G Network Slicing

Bharti Airtel introduced Priority Postpaid on May 19 as part of its efforts to leverage 5G Standalone capabilities. The service is powered by network slicing technology, which enables the operator to deliver an enhanced experience to eligible users.

The company says the technology helps provide faster speeds and improved performance, particularly in areas with high network demand.

Also Read: Ericsson CEO Says Bharti Airtel’s Network Slicing Can Support India’s AI-Ready 5G Future

According to Airtel, every customer who subscribes to the plan and uses a 5G-capable device can benefit from the enhanced experience offered through the dedicated network slice.

Airtel Reports Positive Customer Response

Airtel said it has received an encouraging response since the launch of the service and remains committed to expanding the benefits of its 5G Standalone network.

“There is no question of withdrawal of our new post-paid plan. To the contrary, we have had a satisfying response to the launch of our new plan backed by 5G slicing technology,” the spokesperson said. The company added that the deployment of its standalone 5G network has improved network efficiency and contributed to a better overall experience.

Airtel also said its data indicates that customers continue to enjoy a strong mobile experience while the operator leverages network slicing technology to provide enhanced speeds and service quality to eligible postpaid users. With the rebranding to Fast Lane, Airtel is positioning the service around the experience it delivers, while continuing to use 5G network slicing technology as a key differentiator for its postpaid customers.