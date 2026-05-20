Airtel Launches Priority Postpaid Service, Leveraging 5G Slicing Technology

Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of Priority Postpaid, a new service that leverages 5G slicing technology, which the telco claims delivers a superior and more consistent experience to postpaid customers. The operator calls it India’s first-ever Priority Postpaid service, built with Fastlane technology and based on 5G slicing. “This service is specially built for busy customers who depend on uninterrupted connectivity for work, entertainment, or online collaboration,” Airtel said in an exchange filing dated May 19, 2026.

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Key Highlights

  • Airtel launched Priority Postpaid, a new postpaid service powered by 5G slicing technology.
  • The company claims the service offers superior and more dependable connectivity even during high network traffic.
  • Airtel says its 5G network is now fully SA-ready, with FWA services already running on standalone architecture.
  • The operator has rebranded all its postpaid plans as Priority Postpaid Plans with Fastlane technology.
  • Premium benefits across plans include Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix, Adobe Express Premium, and cloud storage.

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Airtel Introduces Priority Postpaid With 5G Slicing

For this service, Airtel said it has “upgraded its 5G network with advanced capabilities of slicing technology. This makes the network more efficient, creates more capacity, and provides the capability to use this capacity in a targeted manner for delivery of a superior experience for Priority customers. By intelligently and dynamically segmenting network capacity, Airtel is offering a stable and dependable experience for postpaid customers, even when traffic demand is high.”