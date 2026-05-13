Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Hyderabad

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched its 5G services in Hyderabad as part of its ongoing network expansion strategy across key urban markets. The rollout follows the company’s recent 5G launches in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. The company said Hyderabad was prioritised due to its position as a major IT and innovation hub, with growing demand for high-speed data connectivity from enterprises, startups and digital-first consumers.

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Vi Deploys 5G Infrastructure Across IT Corridors and Business Districts

“To cater to the city’s rising data demand and dense urban usage, Vi has undertaken targeted network augmentation and deployed robust 5G infrastructure across high-traffic business districts, IT corridors and densely populated residential areas in Hyderabad,” the official release dated May 13, 2026, said.

With this rollout, Vi said its users can experience enhanced mobile broadband speeds, lower latency and more reliable connectivity, ensuring seamless performance across high-traffic zones, business districts and residential areas.

Company Targets Growing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity

Commenting on the development, Rahul Wahal, Business Head – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Vodafone Idea, said “The launch of Vi 5G in Hyderabad marks a significant step in strengthening our presence as it is home to Global tech giants and Innovation Hubs and a top destination for Global Capability Centers (GCCs). With a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem and high data consumption patterns, Hyderabad represents a key market for next-generation connectivity. We remain committed to expanding our 5G footprint in a phased manner, delivering enhanced network experiences to our users in line with their evolving needs.”