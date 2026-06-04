Xiaomi 17T 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi 17T 5G has launched in India. This is a powerful phone from Xiaomi and it will soon be available for the users. The device has LEICA cameras, a large display with 1.5K resolution, and is priced very competitive. It packs a large battery and is powered by a MediaTek chipset. This device will definitely be one to watch out for when it comes to premium segment devices in 2027. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the new Xiaomi 17T 5G.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Xiaomi 17T 5G Price in India

Xiaomi 17T 5G is available in two memory variants – 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Here is the pricing for the same:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 59,999

12GB + 512GB = Rs 64,999

There’s an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 as well, if you are purchasinrg this device from select bank cards, that would reduce the price further to Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants.

The device will go on sale at 12 PM, June 10, 2026, via Amazon.in, Xiaomi’s official website, and Xiaomi Retail stores across the country.

Xiaomi 17T 5G Specifications in India

Xiaomi 17T 5G has a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 3500nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 17T introduces Xiaomi Vision Care, an intelligent eye-care system which automatically adapts to surrounding conditions. There’s a 6500mAh battery with suport for 67W HyperCharge technology on the phone. The device is paired with Xiaomi HyperOS, which will run Android 16 out of the box.

The Xiaomi 17T will be available in the following colours – Violet, Blue, and Black. There’s a 50MP main camera on the phone, fine tuned by Leica, and for the first time, a T series phone from Xiaomi has a Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera. The device will enable users to create conent on the go with a great camera system and a powerful in-house editing engine.

Read More